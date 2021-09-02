Digital advertising revenue to reach $500bn globally in 2022

Many tech historians consider 1994 as the year that digital advertising came to be when the first banner ad appeared on HotWired.com. Since then, the industry has become one of the most lucrative in the world and is set to cross a significant milestone in 2022. According to data presented by Wette.de, digital advertising revenue worldwide is projected to reach $463.81bn in 2021 a 15% YoY increase from 2020 and cross $500bn sometime in 2022.
The industry is projected to cross the $ 500B mark sometime in 2022 and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.07% from 2021-2025, reaching more than $ 632B by the end of the forecast period.
Search advertising most lucrative format; mobile leads desktop in terms of devices
Digital advertising can take various forms such as search advertising, banner advertising, classifieds and video advertising. In 2021, search advertising accounted for the largest share of the digital advertising industry's total revenue - an estimated $182bn. Banner advertising had the next largest share after generating almost $170bn in 2021. Video advertising and classifieds follow respectively.
Video advertising is the fastest-growing segment and in 2021 experienced a 19.7% YoY growth. Search advertising experienced the second-highest growth at a 16% YoY increase while banner advertising also experienced double-digit growth at 11.4%. Video advertising is projected to continue to grow the fastest among the segments in the next coming years.
Digital advertising can also be segmented depending on the device it is being delivered on; Mobile or desktop. In 2021, digital advertising on mobile devices held a 60% share of revenue after first breaching the 50% mark in 2018.
Rex Pascual, editor at Wette.de, commented: “Digital Advertising is a behemoth of an industry despite its relative infancy. There is almost a limitless ceiling when it comes to growth opportunities for an industry powered by constant innovation. The industry is expected to double its global revenue in less than five years in 2022 and reach half a trillion dollars, a testament to the exciting future that lies ahead for the industry. "
