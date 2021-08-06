Advertising News South Africa

  • ADNA launches in Cape Town
    Creative intelligence group, ADNA (Audience DNA) is expanding into Africa with their new regional headquarters in Cape Town. The agency officially launched here in January this year with a full-service team including data, creative and strategic consultancy, consumer and market insights.
  • Nestlé Cremora remakes iconic 'it's not inside, it's on top' ad
    Much like its iconic advert 'it's not inside, it's on top' which portrayed an insightful observation of people's responses from all races, ages and genders; Nestlé Cremora, a local favourite coffee and tea creamer, remains an unforgettable brand, more so in light of its strong heritage with South African consumers.
  • Telkom announces a new CEO
    Telkom has announced that Serame Taukobong, the company's current CEO of the Telkom Consumer Business and a group executive committee member, has been appointed as its new group CEO, effective 1 October. Taukobong will take up the position on 1 July 2022.
  • Homegrown battery manufacturer secures R20m investment
    Boost for local champion bringing innovative, local and trusted battery storage solutions for African energy needs
     Issued by Edge Growth
  • Caltex rebrands to Astron Energy
    Astron Energy has announced the details of rebranding Caltex stations across South Africa and Botswana.
  • #CupsforVacs: Wimpy offers free coffee to those who vaccinate
    South African restaurant chain Wimpy has launched its #CupsforVacs campaign, giving free coffee to those who vaccinate against Covid-19.
Lisbon International Advertising Festival calls for entries

6 Aug 2021
Lisbon Awards Group has announced that the submissions of works for the 5th edition of the Lisbon International Advertising Festival are now open.

The Festival, which first took place in 2016, has been working towards making Lisbon one of the International Centers for Advertising awards and festivals with the goal of rewarding the world’s best when it comes to creativity, as well as the best works in every region.

To fulfil said goal, throughout the years, the festival has had the presence of several remarkable names of this field. Some of the award-winning agencies of the festival include Jung Von Matt, BETC Paris, Anomaly, CP+B and R/GA. Amongst the winners of the “Agency of the Year”, names like Ogilvy Singapura, 180LA and Rothco deserve a particular emphasis.

Changes


This 5th Edition brings some changes to the way the festival works.

The first one is related to the merge of the different festivals of the Lisbon International Advertising Group: previously, the group was composed of Lisbon International Advertising Festival, Lisbon Health International Advertising Festival, Lisbon Effectiveness International Advertising Festival, Lisbon Tech Festival and the Lisbon PR Awards.

In this new edition, both the Effectiveness and Tech Festivals were converted into categories of the Lisbon AD Festival, while the Lisbon PR Awards and Lisbon Health remain independent awards. Despite this fact, all of these festivals will be celebrated together, in a major event that intends to reward the best works in Creativity.

The second big change is the creation of a new element in the voting process: the Curators. In this edition that, due to the current state of affairs, will remain mostly online, the figure of the Curator will bring some sense of normalcy to the Festival. In a small and restricted face-to-face event, the curator will continue the work done by the jurors and will do the curation of the Awards, choosing the best among the best.

For more, go to : https://www.lisbonawardsgroup.com/
