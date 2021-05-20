Advertising News South Africa

KFC launches new spot advertising spicy zinger nuggets

20 May 2021
KFC South Africa is bringing the heat with a new spot to launch its spicy zinger nuggets. Directed by Great Guns' Grant de Sousa through They Shoot Films, the musical ad follows two friends hilariously one-upping each other when they realise KFC's nuggets can be enjoyed 'whenever, wherever'.

Creatively devised by Ogilvy Johannesburg, the spot takes viewers on a journey across a variety of locations, ranging from the everyday to the fantastical. Proving that the new snack can bring the heat anytime and anywhere, we watch as some friendly rivalry escalates from enjoying the nuggets whilst binging on TV shows and during Zoom calls, to gravity-defying meditation and crocodile-infested video game-esque adventures.

The team had a three week turnaround and only two days to shoot. The various scenes had to be split between on-location filming and set builds. In line with the tongue-in-cheek tone of the spot, the team were able to give the locations a stylised aesthetic, leaning on the studio day to build sets of various sizes and accommodate the stars of the ad. Sets included a 10x3 meter water tank, complete with mountains of greenery to emulate a jungle location for the crocodile river scene.



De Sousa said, “This was a really fun, challenging project with a great crew and collaborative agency. We planned a strong, thorough strategy to avoid any surprises during production - apart from the unexpected rooftop party right next door to our apartment shoot! For the most part, the spot was essentially a music video. I had a say on the structure and feel of the track, which really helped guide us visually. We also recorded all the lines on set, which gave the delivery of the rapping some nice variation in performance, as well as acoustics.”
Film, advertising, KFC, Ogilvy, Ogilvy Johannesburg, KFC South Africa, Great Guns

