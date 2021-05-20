Matrix Group acquires SoulProviders

The Matrix Communications Group (MCG) has acquired creative agency SoulProviders Collective (SPC).

SPC is a 100% locally-owned, owner-managed pan-African creative agency in the digital and communications space. Founded by Sarah-Jane Boden in 2011, the SPC team has worked across a multitude of local, pan-African and global brands and organisations, creating outstanding creative content and campaigns that reflect their signature progressive touch and cross-platform expertise.“We’re so excited for SPC to be joining the Matrix Group. I have looked long and hard for a group that is not only founded in South Africa, but one that shares our passion for and commitment to pan-African creativity and success.“Hearing Kgaugelo Maphai’s vision, I knew that the Matrix Group would be the right family for our vibrant agency to join,” commented Boden, founder and creative director of SPC.Boden will step down at the end of June 2021, and the agency will appoint a new managing director to ensure a seamless handover to the new owners.SPC has serviced clients from different sectors over the past few years. Their current clients include, but are not limited to, the AMKA group, Decathlon, Good Governance Africa, the V&A Waterfront, Flame Studios, Africa Check, Didi Global and Vivo Energy.“The acquisition of SPC has come at an opportune time for the Matrix Group. We are happy to acquire a youthful agency with a rich culture, and an abundance of energy, that enables us to resolve clients’ challenges with imaginative, creative solutions,” said Dineo Mahloele, managing director of MCG.Kgaugelo Maphai, chairperson of Magnia Investment Holdings (MIH) and chief executive officer of MCG said: “Our investment policy is to partner with owner-managed businesses which allows for agility and swift decision-making and this acquisition solidifies the group’s new positioning which will be announced later this month.“In SPC, we are proud to partner with the management team, who are shareholders in the company via a trust that was set up a few years ago. We believe through our joint experience and collaboration, we will take this youthful agency to greater heights. Over the last nine months, we have made considerable progress in setting up the group, while working quietly to perfect our seamless integration model,” he concluded.