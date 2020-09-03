Kgaugelo Maphai launches Matrix Communication Group

Former MD of The MediaShop (JHB), Kgaugelo Maphai has launched integrated marketing and communications holding company, Matrix Communication Group (Matrix Group).

Dineo Mahloele appointed MD

Having worked both in big and small businesses before, I truly believe the time has now come for clients to unequivocally give locally-owned businesses a seat at the table. As entrepreneurs, we have a role to play in contributing towards rebuilding the local economy and we can only achieve this by empowering and being empowered to showcase our expertise and talent. Revenue generated by local businesses will ensure that clients contribute to growing SMMEs and emerging businesses locally and as they grow, create more employment opportunities, which will continue to benefit our industry over time. Importantly, with the current global Covid-19 pandemic, we need to ensure that we sustain our local economy by ensuring that revenue and dividends remain in the country, instead of flowing out to shareholders sitting in the likes of London and Paris.

The group is owned 100% by MI Holdings (Pty) Ltd, Maphai's investment vehicle, which is pursuing interests in smart farming, renewable energy, cannabis, marketing and communications and technology.Since leaving The MediaShop at the end of June, Maphai has been approached by a number of independent agencies to become a partner or director in their companies. He has taken a strategic decision to rather set up an entity and acquire equity partnership with some of these agencies and also have affiliates. As such, negotiations have been completed with a number of specialist agencies in Johannesburg and Cape Town and announcements of those partnerships are imminent. He envisages to assume directorship positions in those companies and appoint a managing director for the Matrix Group under his chairmanship.The group’s strategy is to acquire interests in locally-owned, owner-managed independent agencies that offer specialist services in shopper marketing, research and local insights, corporate communications, public relations, business turnaround solutions, activations, digital and sports marketing, and Maphai is in advanced talks to extend the group’s footprint into the rest of Africa.The business approach will be simple: to solve consumer pain points by applying critical thinking skills to address client business challenges following the recent disruptions caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic. Matrix will be truly integrated in its approach with data and consumer insights being at the core of its ideation and problem-solving.The individual agencies will continue to operate independently but will collaborate, within a Matrix so to speak to ensure effective end-to-end marketing solutions for clients - from research and insights, strategy, to concept development and seamless implementation and in the process, strive to find cost-effective solutions for clients with regards to agency and production fees. “This we believe will be the real commercial benefit to clients and will give our approach a differentiated angle,” said Maphai.The group has therefore also appointed Dineo Mahloele as the managing director. Mahloele will focus on day-to-day business operations as well as keep constant contact with the verticals. Mahloele is a respected communication specialist with over 20-years’ experience having worked for the likes of YFM, Total Exposure, Meropa Communications and consulted for various organisations like ArcelorMittal SA, The European Union in SA and BCX, to mention a few.“I am looking forward to leading a forward-thinking organisation that is going to positively disrupt the market by offering cutting-edge solutions that seeks to put the customer first in everything we do. Our service will be driven by a learning and collaborating philosophy supported by the experience from the intrapreneurs in our group,” commented Mahloele.Maphai said he's very excited to have Mahloele on board. "She is a passionate, energetic, hardworking professional and I have no doubt that she will lead Matrix Group into the future with aplomb."Maphai concluded: