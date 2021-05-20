The One Club launches We Are One initiative

The One Club for Creativity has launched We Are One, an initiative that aims to rally creatives around the world to take a collective stand against racism and intolerance and spread that message globally.
We Are One was brought on by recent increases in discrimination, hostility and violence against Asians and Pacific Islander spurred on by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as last years’ killing of George Floyd and subsequent rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. The initiative provides creatives with a way to come together in the fight against racism and intolerance, providing a platform for anti-hate messaging to the general public.
The programme asks creatives to develop poster images that communicate anti-hate messages using a supplied template.
Committee and selection process
The selection committee includes these members from The One Club board:
- Keith Cartwright, president/CCO of Cartwright
- Judy John, global chief creative director of Edelman
- Pum Lefebure, co-founder/CCO of Design Army
- Philippe Meunier, co-founder/CCO of Sid Lee
- Robert Wong, co-founder of Google Creative Lab
These members will be responsible for reviewing the submissions. The work will be showcased on the organisation’s website, social media channels, and in email newsletters with the hope of reaching The One Club’s 400,000 global constituents.
The One Club has partnered on the program with Outfront Media, one of the world’s largest out of home media companies. Outfront has committed to featuring a select number of submissions on digital billboards around the US to raise awareness among the general public and inspire others to play an active role in the fight against hate.
Submissions and message
Deadline for the first round of submissions is 18 June 2021. Work will be reviewed and displayed online shortly thereafter, and Outfront will display the first selection of the designs on billboards, transit shelters and other OOH media at the end of June.
Lefebure said, “Creativity can change the world. We Are One is an important, urgent call to the creative community to come together as allies, and use our voice, influence and unique skills to take a stand and tell this crucial message to the world.”
Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club, said “Creative activism is a part of The One Club’s DNA. We Are One is in line with our mission to support the global creative community, and take action to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Eddy Herty, VP and national creative director of Outfront Studios, said, “Anytime even one of our canvases can be used to speak love and visually inspire someone with a positive uplifting message, we're all for it. Having the opportunity to collaborate with an organisation like The One Club is invaluable as it aligns perfectly with Outfront's purpose, to help people, places and business grow stronger.”
UNITED STATES
The One Club for Creativity has opened the call for entries for Young Guns 19, celebrating international creative professionals aged 30 or younger...
13 May 2021
The One Club’s mandate
The effort began more than a decade ago when the organisation started its annual Where Are All The Black People diversity conference and career fair. It continued with its global Creative Boot Camps and mentorship programmes for diverse college students and other young creatives.
Last year, the club launched One School, a free portfolio programme for Black creatives now active in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. The programme brought 30 new Black creatives into the industry in its first cohort, and will add another 120 with Spring and Autumn sessions in 2021.
Recently, as part of this year’s global awards, the club also announced the creation of The One Show Fusion Pencil and ADC Annual Awards Fusion Cube, with the aim of recognising diversity, equity and inclusion in both content and the teams that made it.
For more information on the We Are One programme, go to www.oneclub.org
.