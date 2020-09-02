Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Advertising News South Africa

Menu

#ACACaresCovid19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

WPP's Mark Read issues apology over 'ageist remarks'

2 Sep 2020
#NEWSWATCH: WPP Group CEO Mark Read has been forced to apologise after a comment he made to investors at WPP's first half results presentation last week.
He was asked by an analyst if WPP has the right balance of people with skills in TV and digital, and said (as reported by Campaign):
We have a very broad range of skills, and if you look at our people – the average age of someone who works at WPP is less than 30 – they don’t hark back to the 1980s, luckily.
After a Twitter backlash, Read tweeted an apology that attempted to explain away his words. He said that he “was wrong to use age to try to make a point. People over 40 can do great digital marketing just as people under 30 can make great TV ads.”


A second tweet added: “We’re fortunate to have thousands of people at WPP who have decades of experience and expertise. They’re extremely valuable to our business and the work we do for clients, and I’m sorry my reply suggested otherwise.”

For more:


Ageism row: WPP CEO Mark Read apologises on Twitter - More About Advertising
CEO Mark Read apologises over ageism remark - Best Media Info
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Read more: advertising, WPP, ageism, Mark Read

Related

Ads are like shoes18 Aug 2020
CingulateDiscover 4 ways to market healthcare brands in a Covid-19 world18 Aug 2020
How effective is the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign?30 Jul 2020
One Club launches free One School portfolio programme for Black creatives21 Jul 2020
D&AD and WPP announce New Blood Academy 202021 Jul 2020
White Square 2020 winners announced10 Jul 2020
Telling stories of hope through news and brand partnerships10 Jul 2020
Kantar2020 BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Ranking reveals growing power and influence of technology30 Jun 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz