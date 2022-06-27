Industries

Cannes you even: The final word

27 Jun 2022
With the Grey and Savanna team on their way back to SA, they share their final days at The Cannes Lions 2022
Cannes you even: The final word

“To boldly go where no man (or woman) has gone before”


Cannes is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that doesn't offer the luxury of a nap or time to stop for a blister on your heel from all the walking – you keep going #YOLO.

The team attended the Paramount: Long-term Creative Effectiveness-Building Fandoms with the Star Trek Franchise talk at the Debussy Theatre.

Who wouldn't want to be in the same room as Star Trek legend Patrick Stewart alongside David Stapft, president of CBS Studios?

Vladimir Duthiers, Patrick Stewart & David Stapft
Vladimir Duthiers, Patrick Stewart & David Stapft

CBS news correspondent, Vladimir Duthiers, moderated the session and spoke to Stewart about his observations on the changing nature of devoted fandom in the digital age since his character Jean-Luc Picard made his first appearance in 1987.

Fans are essential and have genuine relationships with the show; the root of the Star Trek franchise is hope.

Stewart shared a story about a touching letter from an LAPD sergeant who said that he puts on an episode of Star Trek after a hard day, and after watching an episode he can begin to believe in people again. That is why franchises do what they do.

Cannes you even: The final word

Highlight Alert: The LionHeart Seminar with Malala Yousafzai


Girl’s education rights activist and Nobel Prize Laureate, Malala Yousafzai, was greeted with a standing ovation when she walked on stage.

Honoured with this year’s LionHeart Award at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022, she is an inspiration to all.

The LionHeart acknowledges a person who has harnessed their position to change the world in a positive way. Yousafzai became a global icon after being shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012 at age 15.

The opportunity to be in the same room as her gave us goosebumps. Truly inspirational and an icon everyone could learn from regarding human rights and humanity.
Savanna, Grey, Cannes Lions 2022

