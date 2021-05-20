Cannes Lions

Covid-19
Dentsu SA celebrates Tanya Schreuder as a shortlist jury member for the Cannes Lions 2021
Dentsu South Africa (SA) is proud to announce that Tanya Schreuder, group managing director for the Dentsu SA media brands, has been selected as part of the Media Lions shortlist jury for Cannes Lions 2021.
“The Cannes Lions shortlist juries are formed of elite experts from every corner of the industry, and comprise 52% female jurors this year, the highest on record.”
Shortlisted in the Media Lions jury, Schreuder has more than 25 years of experience in the media industry. In 2007, Schreuder launched the Vizeum brand into SA. Since then, Vizeum has become one of the most awarded media agencies in SA. Nine years later, Schreuder became the group managing director of the Dentsu media brands and is currently managing the media line of business (Carat, Vizeum, iProspect and Dentsu X).
Dentsu South Africa strengthens its offering with exciting new future-focused media entity
Over the next 12 months, Dentsu South Africa (SA) will be rebranding Vizeum to create a future focused, highly distinctive, end-to-end media, performance agency integrated with iProspect (iP)...
Dentsu 1 Feb 2021
In 2012, Schreuder was voted Rising Star of the Year at the Most Awards and, in 2015, she was selected as a Cannes Media Lions judge. In addition, Schreuder has been on multiple judging panels including the Media Innovation judging panel at the Loeries Awards, judging the Adfocus Awards and has most recently judged the media category at Dubai Lynx.
Commenting on being selected as part of the Media Lions jury, Schreuder says: “It is a huge privilege that I have once again been selected to be part of the Media Jury for Cannes Lions 2021. This year we will be short listing media work from 2020 and 2021, which I am sure will showcase how creativity, innovation and technology exist congruently in this brave new world that our brands and their audiences live in. All supported by the need for Brands to move from advocacy to action. Embracing this new creative canvas remains the greatest opportunity for us as an industry.”
We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.
Dubai Lynx, Cannes Lions, Dentsu, AdFocus Awards, iProspect, Media
News
