Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

The Publicity WorkshopNew MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Tourism News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

uMkhonto we Sizwe Exclusive following Jacob Zumas IEC Ruling.

uMkhonto we Sizwe Exclusive following Jacob Zumas IEC Ruling.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    WTM Africa 2024 opens to 53% increase in attendees

    12 Apr 2024
    12 Apr 2024
    WTM Africa, which takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from 10-12 April, opened its 10th edition with a remarkable surge of 53% in attendance compared to the previous year. The increase in participation, with preliminary figures suggesting representation from 88 countries globally, heralds a bright future for the African tourism industry.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Africa Travel Week, under which the World Travel Market is a part also comprises shows like the Tourism Investment Forum Africa (TIFA), and Equal Africa among others. The show also features seven networking events and the support of 53 partners.

    Carol Weaving, managing director of RX Africa, comments: "We are incredibly proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Africa Travel Week with such a phenomenal turnout. This growth is a testament to the resilience and rising global appeal of the African tourism industry. We're excited to contribute to the continued success and positive transformation of travel on the continent.”

    The addition of first-time participants, including Greece, Iran, Switzerland, Lithuania, Tunisia, Benin, Philippines, Singapore, New Zealand, Japan, Colombia, and Peru, brings fresh energy and diverse perspectives to the event.

    Minister Patricia De Lille, though unable to attend in person, officially opened the conference via video call. She welcomed attendees and highlighted the need for collective efforts to continue the momentum of tourism in Africa: “This year represents a year where we can take measures to break new ground and achieve exponential growth in our numbers.”

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Charting a sustainable future

    Minister De Lille emphasised the importance of safety, sustainability, and expanding tourism beyond well-known destinations to include the hidden gems of lesser-known towns and villages across the continent. She also noted: “Tourism is one of the most significant contributors to our economy, but we can do much more. One of the areas where the department is investing in supporting economic sustainability is through our various tourism incentive programmes.”

    A highlight of the opening day was the lively content discussions, where topics like responsible animal interactions sparked crucial ethical debates. Cathrine S. Nyquist, Co-founder of Panthera Africa, made a powerful statement: “Just because it's legal does not make it right.”

    The day also featured a dynamic Responsible Tourism session hosted by Harold Goodwin, World Travel Market's Responsible Tourism Advisor. Three of the five African winners from the 2023 Responsible Tourism Awards shared their inspiring stories, demonstrating the continent's commitment to sustainable travel practices.

    The conference day closed with the inaugural Media Awards, recognising excellence in African travel journalism. Winners included:

    • Sustainability Feature Award: Alexander Okere – Illegal Animal Trade
    • Visual Tourism Award: Kelly Hammond
    • Destination Feature Award: Phoebe Smith
    • Tourism News Award: Adele Mackenzie – Tourism Update

    "Africa Travel Week 2024 serves as a testament to the continent's vast potential in tourism. It highlights the collective commitment to fostering growth, innovation, and sustainability. As Minister De Lille declared, 'We are open for business. We are open for tourists', extending an invitation to the world to experience the rich diversity and beauty of Africa," concludes Weaving.

    Read more: Carol Weaving, mice, business travel, Africa Travel Week, Reed Exhibitions, travel industry, MICE tourism, World Travel Market Africa, tourism business, tourism and travel
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: Bob Adams via
    FlySafair introduces mid-week flight between Johannesburg and Bloemfontein
    3 hours
    Wherever you are in the world, your journey starts here
    The Publicity WorkshopWherever you are in the world, your journey starts here
    Skukuza Safari Lodge temporarily closed for improved visitor experience
    Skukuza Safari Lodge temporarily closed for improved visitor experience
    3 days
    Pullman Cape Town: Where business meets leisure
    Pullman Cape Town: Where business meets leisure
     3 days
    Wesgro report forecasts Western Cape as global adventure tourism hub by 2032
    Wesgro report forecasts Western Cape as global adventure tourism hub by 2032
    8 Apr 2024
    A decade of growth: WTM Africa's 2024 content programme revealed
    A decade of growth: WTM Africa's 2024 content programme revealed
    4 Apr 2024
    WCape sees record-breaking tourism growth with 200,000 international air arrivals
    WCape sees record-breaking tourism growth with 200,000 international air arrivals
    4 Apr 2024
    FlySafair introduces new route between CPT and Kruger
    FlySafair introduces new route between CPT and Kruger
    3 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz