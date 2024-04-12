Industries

    FlySafair introduces mid-week flight between Johannesburg and Bloemfontein

    12 Apr 2024
    12 Apr 2024
    FlySafair has announced plans to expand its service, introducing an extra flight on its established route between OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg and Bram Fisher International Airport in Bloemfontein.
    Source: Bob Adams via
    Source: Bob Adams via Wikimedia Commons

    “After a year of regional expansion, we are taking this year to look internally and focus on optimising our existing routes and processes,” says Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair. “We are pleased by the demand we have seen on this short route and look forward to the opportunity to provide consumers with additional flight options.”

    The new Wednesday afternoon flight will join the existing Friday and Sunday options, giving business and leisure travellers a mid-week option. The flight will depart OR Tambo International Airport at 2.30pm lasting an hour and ten minutes. Flights will then leave Bram Fischer International Airport at 4.15pm, arriving in Johannesburg at 5.20pm.

