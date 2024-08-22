Unlocking Africa’s agricultural power to ensure food security for all

Despite having 60% of the world's uncultivated arable land, Africa continues to import large amounts of food, with over R68bn in farm products imported in 2021. At the recent Standard Bank 'Africa Unlocked' conference in Cape Town, it was highlighted that Africa's reliance on exporting raw materials and importing finished goods is costing the continent jobs and crucial foreign income.

For instance, Ghana, the world's second-largest cocoa producer, exported an estimated 494,100 metric tonnes of cocoa beans in 2022, much of which is processed into chocolate in Switzerland, rather than being beneficiated locally.

A panel of experts, comprising Craig Irvine, CEO of Irvine’s Group, Brian Lever, MD, AGT Foods, Africa, Desire N’zi, CFO, Middle East, Africa, and India, Bühler Group and Marvin Nii Adom Armah, senior business development account manager, Farmerline, told delegates that Africa’s agricultural strength includes producing some of the world's highest-quality food, including traditional and rooibos teas, cashew nuts, cocoa, plantains, sorghum, cassava and cowpeas.

Agriculture is an activity that occupies between 50% and 70% of Africa’s people, while its small-scale farmers produce 70% to 80% of its food.

Key challenges to self-sufficiency

Responding to the question, ‘Can Africa feed itself?’ the panel stressed that, although the continent could be self-sufficient, it needs to face and resolve several crucial challenges, including the following:

• The limited availability and accessibility of technology in an agricultural sector dominated by small-scale farmers. Government policies and legislation must accelerate the tempo of assistance to small-scale farmers with technology access.

• The lack of ‘common sense’ legislation and policies to cover intra-African trade and exports, the production of GMO foods, the establishment of strong veterinary resources and the safety of foods and their movement across markets.

• Closing agricultural gaps. These include the infrastructure gap, which ranges from roads and logistics to the availability of irrigation systems, but most important is the ‘knowledge gap’ and the need for agriculture-based education and training.

• Easier access to financial services to reduce the increasing need for capital and production funds.

• Using the opportunities presented by inclusive, low-cost, low-barriers-to-entry activities by farmers. An example is the poultry industry, which enables farmers to grow maize and grains and then use these to feed their chickens. As a result of this approach, 80% of all chicken consumed in Africa (outside Egypt and South Africa) is being produced by small-scale farmers.

• To be competitive, Africa must package high-quality food products while adhering to international food safety standards.

• To feed itself, Africa must reduce wastage and eat what it produces before importing.

Practical interventions designed to meet these challenges have included reducing the impact of shocks such as geopolitical tensions and epidemics on agricultural distribution by increasing strategic storage facilities, which allows farmers to avoid market fluctuations.

Despite the opportunities for intra-African trade presented by trade agreements, regulatory requirements still need to be addressed. These range from numerous safety and health certifications for food and seeds to vested interests in various markets, which make moving crops across borders difficult and prevent Africa from reaching its food self-sufficiency objectives.

The panel said that there are many examples of the continent’s agri-production prowess and its growth potential. Some of the successes are the following:

• Local popcorn production, which has grown to the point where 95% of production is exported.

• A trial with beans to test the market, as a result of which 20,000 tonnes were exported from South Africa to India, China, and other destinations within three years of the experiment's beginning. Beneficiation through processing and packaging and shipping in containers rather than bags have seen prices from SA constantly eclipsing those achieved by other African producers. The lesson is that if raw product is exported in inferior ways, the prices obtained through beneficiation will never be achieved.

• The recent opening in Nigeria of a grain processing innovation centre dedicated to finding ways of producing local and ancient grains grown on the continent.

• The growth of databases that can help farmers source the expertise required for developing irrigation systems and other farm requirements.

Partnership and potential

The agricultural sector consists of subsistence, small-scale, semi-commercial and commercial farmers. Therefore, government and private enterprises must form partnerships across Africa to maximise agricultural production.

In Zimbabwe, remarkable results were achieved by leveraging private-public partnerships to encourage villages to produce a single crop. Moving from subsistence farming and varied outputs to a single production with guaranteed prices and assistance with logistics resulted in the production of thousands of tonnes for markets.

Africa is fortunate in having the land, skills built over generations, and markets available for all its produce. The panel pointed out that all Africa needs to feed itself is determination and a commitment to addressing challenges that can be met and overcome for the benefit of all.