Under The Tongue, the untold story of the adidas Predator football boot

Produced by SoccerBible, and directed by Keane Pearce Shaw, Under The Tongue documents the rise of the adidas Predator football boot.

Image supplied

In the 30th year of football’s most loved franchise, adidas announces the release of Under The Tongue – a feature-length documentary exploring the seismic impact the boot franchise has had on the beautiful game, on and off the pitch.

Produced in collaboration with SoccerBible, the hour-long documentary features the era-defining footballers that made Predator so iconic in its early years - including David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, and Eniola Aluko – as well as current stars such as Jude Bellingham, Alessia Russo, Aitana Bonmatí and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who reflect on early memories and what it means to be part of the Predator family.

Under The Tongue examines how a unique blend of industry-leading innovation, culture-defining design, unrivalled star power and timing all combined to create a boot that would fundamentally change the trajectory of the football boot industry and have a transformative impact on adidas as a business.





Transporting viewers back to the very origins of Predator, Craig Johnston - the man behind the initial idea of using rubber to create the now iconic Predator teeth on the boot’s upper – recounts the journey from his initial brainwave while coaching children’s football in Australia, through to finally seeing the boots on the feet of the world’s best players in 1994, before exploring the silhouette’s undeniable impact in the following 30 years.

The documentary also sees senior adidas executives, design team members and notable fans - including singer-songwriter and football fanatic Louis Tomlinson - recall their own experiences of Predator’s emergence.

Nick Craggs, adidas global football general manager said: “Predator changed the game. We know what it means to us all at adidas but as we come to the end of its 30th anniversary we felt it was fitting to hear from those that played such a crucial role in cementing its place in football culture. It has helped push the boundaries of innovation on the field of play and inspire millions off it – we now take it into the future and hopefully another 30 years of iconic moments with the world’s best players.”

Pete Martin, creative director at SoccerBible said: “The Predator is a boot with such a profound legacy that it was a real honor to have crafted Under The Tongue alongside Keane Pearce Shaw. A boot with such personality too, not only does it mean so much to the culture of the game but it has been an unrivaled yet consistent giver of glory. There are few products on the planet that can, have or ever will, evoke such memories and feeling than that of the Predator. It’s almost immortal. That’s what we have tried to capture with this film - that powerful infatuation - a charming icon with bite, flair and beauty.”

Under The Tongue premieres on 11 December 2024 on the adidas football YouTube channel.