Unathi Nuku: Building a new era in IT

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and founder of Grameen Bank, Muhammed Yunus, highlighted, "Social entrepreneurship is the pursuit of sustainable solutions to neglected problems with positive social impact, with the ultimate goal of changing society for the better."

Unathi Nuku, the founder of New Era IT, embodies this magnificent description. A tech trailblazer in her community, Unathi's unwavering commitment to social development, embodied by her company, New Era IT, and its social arm, the New Era Foundation, is truly inspiring.

Roots and evolution

Unathi's journey is a testament to her entrepreneurial spirit and adaptability. New Era IT focuses on installing fibre optics and creative IT solutions. The company offers various services, from selling software like Microsoft products to establishing its mobile network. Unathi explains, "We can install it for others, and we realise we can do it ourselves."

Despite numerous offers to move to Johannesburg, Unathi remains steadfast in her commitment to the Eastern Cape. "Being in the Eastern Cape is like untouched virgin ground; there's so much incredible potential," she says. Her dedication to nurturing her home region is unwavering. "If I don't build here and nurture this home of ours, who is going to?" The company recently secured a contract with Broadband Infraco (BBI), a significant milestone in its growth. Community development spurs this desire for growth.

The social entrepreneur's heartbeat

Unathi's dedication to social causes is evident through the New Era Foundation, the social arm of New Era IT. The foundation tirelessly works to address social issues by running school coding programs, organising sports activities, instilling digital literacy programs, and establishing book clubs. These initiatives are about providing resources, empowering the community and fostering a culture of learning and growth. "There are so many social ills, and we are healing where the social wounds are through what we do," Unathi emphasises.

With this culture deeply instilled within its team and a reputation for excellent delivery, New Era IT has garnered significant connections, particularly through its relationship with the Innovator Trust.

Unathi seized the opportunity to apply to the Innovator Trust and found a partner who truly understands and supports her business needs. "The Innovator Trust really excels at identifying a business's needs and collaborating with us to address them effectively. They are not only here to tick a box or push their own agenda," she remarks. This partnership has opened doors and instilled genuine accountability and relationship-building.

As a woman in the predominantly male telecommunications industry, Unathi has faced her share of challenges. "In most meetings, as a woman in the telecom industry, you walk into a room that's 99% male, and you can definitely feel it," she notes. However, she has found her voice and built a credible reputation through hard work and a solid track record. "Being a woman in this sector doesn't give you respect - your work and track record do as they should," she asserts.

Her experiences influence Unathi's leadership style. She emphasises the importance of job creation and supporting other women. "As women, we'd rather divide a piece of bread into four than see another woman go without, and this is why women leaders in ICT are needed. They will find a way to nurture and grow so that the entire village benefits," she says. Her advice to aspiring women in the ICT sector is straightforward: "My friend Joyce taught me to stop overthinking. Life is short. If you believe you've identified a gap and have the passion, drive, and some capability, dive in headfirst; you'll figure the rest out as you go along."

Future outlook: A vision for growth

Looking ahead, Unathi envisions significant growth for New Era IT. "A huge part of our vision is to have our own network, which we are currently busy with," she reveals. With its untapped potential, the Eastern Cape remains central to her plans. She is excited about the evolving digital landscape and the new opportunities it will bring. " In this digital age, there are constantly new developments. The crazy thing is we don't even know today what will be needed in the future. Don't be intimidated by the sector. There are so many opportunities for women." she muses.

Unathi encourages innovation within her team by allowing them to explore new ideas and methods. "I advise, but I try not to tell them how to do things," she says. Her young team brings freshness and newness into the business, driving it forward with creativity and enthusiasm.

Through New Era IT, she is shaping the future of telecommunications in the Eastern Cape and inspiring the next generation of tech leaders.

For more information please visit their website: www.newerait.co.za.



