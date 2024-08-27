Western Cape tech SMEs urged to apply for Innovator Trust ED Incubation Programme

For over a decade, the Innovator Trust has committed itself to the development of South African tech SMEs, investing in the resources, expertise, and time necessary to uncover the tangibles of what truly drives business growth and scalability. Their efforts have resulted in the growth of over 200 sustainable tech SMEs, each now standing as a testament to the effectiveness of the Innovator Trust’s unique approach to incubation and entrepreneur development.

What it takes to grow a sustainable and thriving tech business

Many SME owners often believe that funding is the primary catalyst for business success. However, the experience of the Innovator Trust highlights that while funding is essential, it is far from sufficient on its own. True business sustainability requires a more nuanced approach—one that includes guided mentorship, expert training, and custom business support tailored to the unique needs of each enterprise and the entrepreneur driving the growth of the company.

“I’ve always believed in the approach of backing the jockey when it comes to selecting entrepreneurs who’ve applied to our programmes. Beyond funding requirements, how well an SME does in growing their business and impact can often be determined by how well the entrepreneur is doing overall, that’s the kind of holistic support we offer our SMEs,” said Tashline Jooste, chief executive officer of the Innovator Trust.

Apply now to embark on a holistic incubation experience that supports both entrepreneur and business

The Innovator Trust Incubation Programme is specifically designed for SMEs to benefit from a comprehensive range of support services, including:

Long-term mentorship Seasoned business professionals offer one-on-one mentorship over a two-year duration of the programme, building trusted relationships, and guiding SME owners through the complexities of business management and growth challenges.

Curated training facilitation SMEs gain access to industry-specific training that equips them with the latest skills and knowledge needed to enable their businesses digitally, and to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Networking and exposure opportunities The programme facilitates connections with industry peers, potential clients, and investors, through creating tailored platforms, business opportunities and networks of support that are invaluable for business collaboration and expansion.

Business support services From marketing strategies to financial management, and access to licencing and accreditation support, the Innovator Trust provides SMEs with the tools, channels, resources and expertise needed to refine and optimise their business operations.

“SMEs that have completed the Innovator Trust Incubation Programme often emerge more resilient, better equipped to navigate challenges, and more competitive in their respective markets. We know this because many of our SMEs are still in operation today, having scaled and expanded their reach and impact here and beyond the borders of South Africa,” adds Jooste.

Ready to innovate in the Western Cape? Apply now before 31 October 2024

The Innovator Trust Incubation Programme is now open for applications, and tech SMEs in the Western Cape, specifically with primary offerings in fintech, e-commerce, software development, and digitally based services are encouraged to apply.

Take the leap

and secure a spot in a programme that has a proven track record of success. Whether you're a young, growing SME looking to solidify your foundation or an established business ready to scale, the Innovator Trust Incubation Programme could be the catalyst your business needs to ensure long-term learning and success.

For more information on how to apply, visit www.innovatortrust.co.za or contact their office directly at 010 010 5686.



