Kim Palmer and On the Ball College future-proofing tech talent

As a young woman of colour in the early 2000s, Kim Palmer never anticipated becoming a tech startup pioneer in a fledgling South African democracy. Yet, her journey, marked by significant strides in advancing information and communication technology (ICT) education and empowering disadvantaged communities across South Africa through her business, is a potent exemplar.

A vision rooted in purpose

On The Ball College, originally known as On The Ball Computers, was born out of Kim Palmer's unwavering determination. Despite facing constant rejections in her job search, she didn't give up. "I printed over 160 CVs, and every single one came back saying I didn't have enough experience," she recalls. But instead of being disheartened, she began helping a college set up PCs. Her tech skills were evident, leading to an unexpected partnership and the creation of On The Ball Computers, now On The Ball College.

Transitioning from a startup to a prominent educational institution, On The Ball College is not just a hub for creating pathways rooted in solid values and godly principles. Kim Palmer's emphasis on the human aspect of business, even in the highly technical field of ICT, sets her apart from many of her contemporaries. She believes technology should humanise us, not distance us, making us all feel more connected and valued.

This philosophy extends to the college's services. "Our future lives in the youth. If we are not investing in them, then we are not investing in the future," she states with conviction. The college's focus on disadvantaged communities in South Africa is evident in its online and in-person training, learner recruitment, mentoring, and evaluation to enhance employability in a rapidly evolving job market.

Challenges and triumphs as a woman in tech

Facing constant rejections and working unpaid for experience were just some of the hurdles Palmer encountered as a woman in tech. "In boardrooms, I learned how to dress to be seen and heard," she shares. Palmer offers advice to ensure visibility and impact in one's space:

"It's crucial to be strategic about making our voices heard."

Having your facts straight, doing the necessary research, and being fully prepared are non-negotiable.



Power dressing is about directing attention to your voice and message, not just your attire.



The key is continuously focusing on the right internal voices and emotions.

Her leadership style, defined by extraordinary agility and tenacity, reflects the distinctive touch that women bring to the tech industry. "Technology has enabled me as a wife and mom," she adds. Balancing multiple roles while leading a successful business has made Palmer a role model for many women in tech. Her awards and accolades further highlight her achievements, but she values collaborations and relationships with organisations like the Innovator Trust.

Building trust and opportunities

"Maven Solutions approached me in 2019 regarding the Innovator Trust. Through two cohorts, I found a place of real mentorship and a genuine sense of sisterhood." Even during Covid, Palmer had the opportunity to run workshops and engage with the Innovator Trust. "The most valuable takeaway from my relationship with the Innovator Trust has been restoring my trust in the business world," she notes. Their support has been instrumental in her business's growth and survival through challenging times. Over 20 years in, Palmer knows there is so much more to be done.

The Future of On The Ball College

Palmer envisions On The Ball College continuing to lead in ICT education while embracing new advancements like AI and robotics. "We're already looking at jobs in ICT that will exist in the next ten years and new curriculums that can feed into those jobs," she reveals. This commitment to staying ahead of the curve is a testament to the college's dedication to continuous learning and innovation.

However, she believes that the human aspect must remain central to technological development.

"Let us not lose our spirit of Ubuntu - let us embrace tech and build systems around the spirit of Ubuntu," she urges.

Palmer's vision for the future extends beyond her tenure, encompassing a seamless leadership transition to the next generation. This ensures the college's continued sustainability as a valuable asset to South Africa. Meanwhile, Palmer is penning a leadership memoir chronicling her entrepreneurial journey in the ICT sector. She expects to release the memoir in early 2025.

Through On The Ball College, Palmer has catalysed the lives of countless students and set a new standard for integrity-based leadership in the tech industry.

About Innovator Trust

The Innovator Trust was created to support the growth of small black-owned Information and Communications Technology (ICT) businesses in South Africa. Through our programmes, we support and nurture the growth of SMMEs by facilitating training that develops their skills as business owners, and providing necessary resources and mentorship, ensuring they become sustainable businesses contributing meaningfully to the ICT sector and the country’s economy.



