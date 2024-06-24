YouthMonth: From homelessness to success, Talent Ncube's journey with Liberty Two Degrees

As part of our Youth Month feature, we introduce Talent Ncube, a 31-year-old Zimbabwean artist who found new opportunities in Johannesburg.

Source: Supplied. Talent Ncube.

Benefitting from Liberty Two Degrees' Enterprise Development initiative, Talent's journey from homelessness to successful portrait artist at Nelson Mandela Square exemplifies resilience and dedication. His unique approach and professionalism have garnered high-profile clients and set him apart in the industry.

Can you please introduce yourself and describe how you are affiliated with Liberty Two Degrees?

My name is Talent Ncube and I came to Johannesburg for better opportunities. One such opportunity is that I am currently doing portraiture at Nelson Mandela Square, situated in the heart of Sandton, as a result of being one of the beneficiaries of Liberty Two Degrees’ Enterprise Development initiative.

Could you share your journey from being homeless to how you managed to work with Liberty Two Degrees to get to where you are today? What were some of the challenges you faced along the way?

Upon my arrival to Johannesburg, the city of gold, I found myself homeless due to struggles with securing employment, which led to significant financial difficulties. However, I had to find a way to sustain myself and came to the idea of creating sketches of people in the streets, for which they would pay me R100. This was until I eventually encountered a gentleman who suggested that I approach malls to exhibit my portraiture work.

How did you come across the opportunity at Liberty Two Degrees, and what has your experience been like as a beneficiary of Liberty Two Degrees’ Enterprise Development youth focused initiative?

After hearing the idea of showcasing my artwork at malls, I gathered the courage to approach Nelson Mandela Square – one of the shopping malls owned by Liberty Two Degrees. I met with the general manager of the mall who helped facilitate the process of allowing me an opportunity and platform where I could showcase my art. That is where my career in art started taking off.

When I initially approached Liberty Two Degrees, I was aware of their Enterprise Development programme focused on empowering the youth through access to opportunities and resources.

My intention was to seek a platform where I could rent a space to showcase my work. Instead, to my surprise, I was generously offered the opportunity to exhibit my work at no cost.

This experience has been immensely beneficial, as it has allowed me to expand my artistic practice from portraiture to conceptual art. Additionally, it has provided me with a valuable platform to connect with influential business figures.

The manner in which one presents oneself can profoundly influence others' perceptions and how one is treated.

What were some of the key skills or lessons you learned during this initiative and how did it prepare you for your current area of expertise?

The key skills I have acquired from this opportunity include interpersonal skills, particularly in managing the different personalities that come by (customer service) and the ability to assist others as I have been assisted.

Consequently, I am providing free mentorship to emerging artists. Another critical lesson I have learned is the significance of self-presentation and professionalism. The manner in which one presents oneself can profoundly influence others' perceptions and how one is treated. This insight has enabled me to cultivate a clientele comprising business owners and dignitaries.

As a young professional, what unique perspectives or contributions do you bring to your role in the artistic industry?

My art is distinguished by its conceptual nature, deeply rooted in my personal life experiences and the narrative of my journey from homelessness to becoming a successful artist.

I use this story to inspire and bring hope, demonstrating that one can overcome any adversity and achieve success. Furthermore, I offer a distinctive perspective by merging my passion for art with a strong sense of business acumen. By painting in formal attire, I symbolise my dedication to professionalism, which has drawn high-profile clients and sets me apart within the industry.

While this sentiment is often reiterated and may seem cliché, it is crucial to persist.

What advice would you give to other young people facing similar challenges in finding similar opportunities in South Africa?

My advice to young individuals facing similar challenges is to remain steadfast in pursuing their dreams and honing their talents, regardless of immediate financial gain.

While this sentiment is often reiterated and may seem cliché, it is crucial to persist. The fundamental keys to success are consistency, discipline, and a resolute determination to achieve your goals. Continuously strive to perfect your craft, and in due time, your efforts will be recognised.

Additionally, it’s important to actively engage with others, as opportunities frequently arise through networking. Therefore, avoid idleness and proactively seek out connections.

How has your journey through Liberty Two Degrees’ Enterprise Development programme impacted your personal growth and aspirations for the future?

The journey I have been on with Liberty Two Degrees has made me realise my own potential – that I am not solely an artist, but also a businessman with opportunities to engage in various industries.

This programme has significantly and positively impacted my initial steps, enabling me to save money to establish a printing company. My future aspirations include founding an art gallery and showcasing my work globally.

In your opinion, what role do companies like Liberty Two Degrees play in addressing youth unemployment and empowering young professionals?

Companies such as Liberty Two Degrees play a crucial role in addressing youth unemployment, empowering young professionals, and ultimately contributing to community development by providing access to opportunities and resources.

My story and experience serve as a testament to how corporate support can transform lives and contribute to economic growth. Through the opportunity granted to me by Liberty Two Degrees, I have been able to employ three individuals.

This empowerment not only benefited me but also opened doors for three additional young professionals, who, in turn, will empower others, creating a ripple effect akin to a spreading wildfire – in a good way of course.

Looking ahead, where do you see yourself in the next 10 years, and what goals do you hope to achieve?

In the next decade, I envision the continued growth and expansion of my printing business, alongside the broadening of my influence as an artist.

My objective is to establish a prominent presence in the market, leveraging my skills to create sustainable success for myself and my family. I am committed to ensuring that my name, Talen Ncube, becomes well-recognised within the art world, with my conceptual art achieving substantial financial success.

Additionally, I aspire to establish and lead a youth mentorship and development programme, dedicated to supporting and nurturing the next generation.