Marketing & Media TV
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

BrandLoveAfriGISAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingeatbigfishVarsity VibeDNA Brand ArchitectsSAMROBroad MediaDentsuSo InteractiveKLAThe Walt Disney Company AfricaTractor OutdoorHavas JohannesburgBrandfundiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The Real Network, Rapt Creative and Bizcommunity launch BizTrendsTV – A global first in trends thought leadership

    21 Feb 2025
    21 Feb 2025
    This month sees the exciting launch of BizTrendsTV with Bizcommunity in collaboration with Rapt Creative and The Real-Networks consortium.
    BizTrendsTV launches this month, hosted by Bronwyn Williams, futurist, economist and business trends analyst (Image supplied)
    BizTrendsTV launches this month, hosted by Bronwyn Williams, futurist, economist and business trends analyst (Image supplied)

    Featuring Bizcommunity's award-winning annual trend content, this is the first-of-its-kind venture and a global benchmark in trend-focused content.

    BizTrendsTV will provide business professionals with accessible, engaging, and authoritative trend resources from Africa’s top thought leaders with a uniquely Afrocentric vantage.

    A leading voice in Bizcommunity’s trend offering for many years, fast-talking, fast-thinking Bronwyn Williams, futurist, economist and business trends analyst, will host the show.

    The first episode will be aired on 25 February.

    Trending topics

    The series will deliver predicted trending topics from AI, influencer farming, billionaire bunkers, distraction democracy, Gen Bees, hyper-capitalism, trade wars, exclusionary geopolitical policies, to hot wars and more.

    Terry Levin, Bizcommunity’s marketing director explains “With new world orders changing at speed, BizTrends #CuratingtheFuture will play a vital role in simplifying and demystifying trends for business audiences from learner to leader.

    "BizTrendsTV is a natural evolution and we are honoured to be associated with an A-list of business media partners in this venture.”

    Insight-driven content

    Garreth van Vuuren, Rapt Creative’s CEO and headline sponsor, highlights the strategic importance of BizTrendsTV, “At Rapt Creative, we believe in the power of insight-driven content to shape the future of industries.

    "BizTrendsTV is a perfect platform to foster conversations that will drive innovation and business transformation and we are proud to be the headline sponsor of this pioneering initiative.”

    Audience engagement

    Danette Breitenbach, Bizcommunity’s managing editor, says: “BizTrendsTV is a major step forward in how we engage with our audience.

    "By expanding into video and digital platforms, Bizcommunity ensures essential insights are accessible and engaging for business professionals who need to stay ahead of the curve.”

    BizTrendsTV will be available on Bizcommunity.com and The Real Network's digital platforms and channels, including YouTube, as well as podcasts and social media platforms.

    Read more: television, trends, Terry Levin, Bizcommunity, Danette Breitenbach, Garreth van Vuuren, RAPT Creative
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news
    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz