The Real Network, Rapt Creative and Bizcommunity launch BizTrendsTV – A global first in trends thought leadership

This month sees the exciting launch of BizTrendsTV with Bizcommunity in collaboration with Rapt Creative and The Real-Networks consortium.

BizTrendsTV launches this month, hosted by Bronwyn Williams, futurist, economist and business trends analyst (Image supplied)

Featuring Bizcommunity's award-winning annual trend content, this is the first-of-its-kind venture and a global benchmark in trend-focused content.

BizTrendsTV will provide business professionals with accessible, engaging, and authoritative trend resources from Africa’s top thought leaders with a uniquely Afrocentric vantage.

A leading voice in Bizcommunity’s trend offering for many years, fast-talking, fast-thinking Bronwyn Williams, futurist, economist and business trends analyst, will host the show.

The first episode will be aired on 25 February.

Trending topics

The series will deliver predicted trending topics from AI, influencer farming, billionaire bunkers, distraction democracy, Gen Bees, hyper-capitalism, trade wars, exclusionary geopolitical policies, to hot wars and more.

Terry Levin, Bizcommunity’s marketing director explains “With new world orders changing at speed, BizTrends #CuratingtheFuture will play a vital role in simplifying and demystifying trends for business audiences from learner to leader.

"BizTrendsTV is a natural evolution and we are honoured to be associated with an A-list of business media partners in this venture.”

Insight-driven content

Garreth van Vuuren, Rapt Creative’s CEO and headline sponsor, highlights the strategic importance of BizTrendsTV, “At Rapt Creative, we believe in the power of insight-driven content to shape the future of industries.

"BizTrendsTV is a perfect platform to foster conversations that will drive innovation and business transformation and we are proud to be the headline sponsor of this pioneering initiative.”

Audience engagement

Danette Breitenbach, Bizcommunity’s managing editor, says: “BizTrendsTV is a major step forward in how we engage with our audience.

"By expanding into video and digital platforms, Bizcommunity ensures essential insights are accessible and engaging for business professionals who need to stay ahead of the curve.”

BizTrendsTV will be available on Bizcommunity.com and The Real Network's digital platforms and channels, including YouTube, as well as podcasts and social media platforms.