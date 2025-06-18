Retail Banking & Finance
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

DY/DXCatchwordsRainbow ChickenVolpesSpark MediaBMi ResearchEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Beef, oils, and vegetables lead rise in food costs despite stable inflation

    Consumer price inflation was 2,8% in May, unchanged from 2,8% in April. The consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0,2% between April and May reveals Stats SA.
    18 Jun 2025
    18 Jun 2025
    Beef, oils, and vegetables lead rise in food costs despite stable inflation
    click to enlarge

    Food & non-alcoholic beverages (NAB) is the only category that contributed to the monthly increase in the CPI. The monthly change in food & NAB was 1,1%, following a 1,3% rise in April.

    The annual rate for the category increased to 4,8% from 4,0% in April, the highest print since March 2024 when the rate was 5,1%.

    Beef continues to push meat inflation higher

    Meat, specifically beef, is a key factor behind the rise in food inflation. The annual rate for meat jumped from 3,0% in April to 4,4% in May. In April, monthly increases for beef products ranged from 6,2% to 11,9%.

    In May, notable monthly increases were recorded for beef steak (up 4,5%), stewing beef (up 2,5%) and beef mince (up 1,7%).

    A widespread outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, combined with higher feed prices, contributed to the rise in beef inflation.

    The fish and other seafood category recorded an annual increase of 4,9% in May, up from 4,8% in April. Hake is 9,1% and fish fingers 6,1% more expensive than a year ago.

    Image by from
    Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

    The annual rate for oils & fats was 5,6%, the highest since April 2023 (10,0%). Sunflower oil recorded an annual increase of 7,6% and brick margarine 7,9%.

    Vegetable prices tend to be highly volatile, depending on seasonal factors. The annual rate for the category was 10,3% in May, up from a recent low of -2,6% in November 2024.

    The rate in May is the highest since January 2024, when it was 12,6%. High annual increases were recorded for beetroot (64,0%), lettuce (20,9%) and carrots (13,4%).

    Maize meal and samp continue to record high price increases. The annual rate for cereal products was 4,5% in May, with double-digit inflation registered for maize meal (14,2%) and samp (20,6%).

    Most wheat-based products are experiencing low inflation rates, aside from biscuits. Savoury biscuits witnessed a monthly increase of 2,2%, taking the annual rate to 12,5%. Sweet biscuits saw a monthly rise of 1,5% and an annual increase of 6,4%.

    Stubbornly high inflation rates for hot beverages may be subsiding. This index was unchanged between April and May. The annual increase slowed to 12,4% from 15,2% in April. This is the lowest year-on-year rate since April 2024 when it was 11,4%.

    The graphs below show food and beverage products that registered notable price changes in May.

    Beef, oils, and vegetables lead rise in food costs despite stable inflation
    click to enlarge

    Other notable price changes

    Services provided by electricians are surveyed twice a year in May and November. These services recorded a monthly and annual increase of 7,9%.

    Fuel prices dropped by 1,1% between April and May, pulling the annual rate down to ‑14,9%. This is the largest annual decrease for fuel since October 2024 when the rate was -19,1%. Petrol is 15,9% and diesel 12,6% cheaper than a year ago.

    Read more: Consumer Price index, food inflation, consumer price inflation
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz