    Award-winning ambition: Attic Rush claims Gold for Unilever Professional campaign at 2025 MAA

    Attic Rush delivered a bold, insight-led campaign to launch Unilever Professional’s Food Safe range, generating over 29 million impressions in 18 months. This achievement earned the company Gold for Excellence in Brand Marketing B2B at the 2025 Marketing Achievement Awards.
    Issued by Attic Rush
    18 Jun 2025
    18 Jun 2025
    In South Africa’s food service industry, compliance is critical, yet many operators rely on substandard cleaning products. Together with Unilever Professional, we launched a multi-platform campaign to promote the Food Safe range: a professional-grade solution that’s easy, powerful, and safe.

    Through digital storytelling, we drove home the message: better cleaning means better business.

    The campaign generated 29 million+ impressions and 600,000+ customer engagements, elevating Unilever Professional to a category-leading brand and earning us Gold at the 2025 MAA.

    While the recognition is an honour, the true reward lies in partnering with our clients to create something that delivers real value to businesses on the ground. 2025 has been a proud milestone, and we’re already setting our sights on what’s next.

