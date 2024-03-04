Industries

    The Rand Show, GL events, and The JEC take centre stage at Aaxo’s Roar Awards 2024

    Issued by Rand Show
    4 Mar 2024
    The African Association of Exhibition Organisers (Aaxo) recently hosted its prestigious Roar Awards ceremony on 29 February 2024, celebrating the outstanding achievements and contributions within the exhibition industry. Among the winners were The Rand Show and GL events, with The JEC in the top three in its category, each garnering accolades for their exemplary performance and commitment to excellence.
    Roar Awards - GL events team
    Roar Awards - GL events team

    The Rand Show was honoured with the Excellence Award for PR and Marketing in the Consumer Shows category (over 6000sqm).

    Adele Hartdegen, CEO of The Rand Show, stated “The Rand Show is a brand like no other. Our strength lies in our well-known PR and Marketing campaigns, and we are honoured to receive this recognition from Aaxo. This is a direct result of actively pursuing our mission to remain the leading consumer Lifestyle Festival and Exhibition in South Africa."

    GL events South Africa clinched the Best Supplier Award, as voted for by the organisers, showcasing the team’s dedication to delivering exceptional service within the industry.

    Ishmael Atanasi, CEO of GL events South Africa Live division, remarked, “Winning the Best Supplier award is a testament to GL events South Africa's commitment to excellence and unparalleled service. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to exceeding our clients' expectations and delivering exceptional event experiences. We are honoured to receive this prestigious accolade and look forward to continuing our mission of providing innovative solutions and outstanding support to the events industry."

    “The Roar Awards highlight the dedication and innovation that defines our industry. We are proud to be recognised for our contributions and remain committed to delivering exceptional experiences for our clients and partners,” said Craig Newman, group CEO of GL events South Africa.

    Additionally, Johannesburg Expo Centre (JEC), NASREC emerged as one of the three finalists in the Best Venue category, further solidifying its reputation as a premier destination for exhibitions and events in South Africa.

    The Roar Awards, rooted in respect, opportunities, achievement, and recognition, serve as a testament to the commitment of industry professionals towards elevating standards and aspirations within the exhibition landscape.

    Roar Awards - Rand Show, Dogan Exhibitions & GL events team
    Roar Awards - Rand Show, Dogan Exhibitions & GL events team

    The Trifecta Team

    The iconic Rand Show has been operating in South Africa for more than 126 years, and throughout this time, the show has seen many changes and innovations. The Rand Show brand is owned by Dogan Exhibitions and Events; the event is managed and executed by the Dogan team. As a well-known show internationally, the show drew the attention of GL events, who in 2019 acquired the majority share in the show.

    GL events is a global events and exhibitions company listed on the French stock exchange. Internationally, the group operates in over 20 countries with over 90 branches, 50 exhibition and events venues, and more than 200 shows across multiple disciplines.

    The acquisition of GL events leads to the new management structure in Dogan Exhibitions and Events (Pty) Ltd.

    The Johannesburg Expo Centre (JEC) is SA’s largest purpose-built event and conference venue, and is home to both The Rand Show and GL events.

    Rand Show
    Rand Show is South Africa's largest consumer event on the annual calendar. A fun and diverse event that has something for the whole family.

