Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Simply Financial ServicesAICPA & CIMASAICASA SharesGreenCapeNorth-West University (NWU)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Financial Services Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Lauren Bernardo tell us why the party systems should be dissolved in South Africa...

Lauren Bernardo tell us why the party systems should be dissolved in South Africa...

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The essential safety net: why life, disability, and funeral cover should be non-negotiable for SA workers

    Issued by Simply Financial Services
    29 Apr 2024
    29 Apr 2024
    In South Africa, Workers' Day on 1 May isn't just a public holiday to kick back and relax - it's a reflection of the hard-earned rights and the value of the workforce that drives the nation's engine. Amid the festivities, however, lies an often overlooked aspect of labour rights: the critical importance of securing life, disability, and funeral cover for employees.
    The essential safety net: why life, disability, and funeral cover should be non-negotiable for SA workers

    Let's cut to the chase: Life is unpredictable. While some South African employers have workers' compensation for injuries incurred on the job, this doesn't cover the spectrum of life’s harsher realities - like illness, disability, or death outside the workplace. Here, the role of additional life, disability, and funeral insurance becomes not just beneficial but essential. Consider the implications of a worker without adequate coverage facing a life-altering incident. The financial burden can be devastating not only to the individual but also to their dependents. This is where life and disability insurance come into play, acting as a safety net, ensuring that when the waves of misfortune hit, they don't completely wash away financial stability.

    Life insurance provides a lump sum to the beneficiaries of the employee in the event of their death, helping to cover everything from lost income to the educational needs of children. Disability insurance, on the other hand, provides financial assistance when an employee is unable to work due to a disability, whether temporary or permanent. This is particularly crucial in a country where safety standards vary and many jobs involve physical labour, increasing the risk of workplace accidents.

    Funeral cover also holds substantial value. The cost of a funeral can be anywhere from R5,000 to over R100,000, and the last thing a grieving family needs is the stress of financial strain on top of their emotional turmoil. Funeral insurance ensures that these costs are covered, easing an important part of the grieving process.

    For employers, providing these benefits is not just about ethical responsibility or legal compliance; it's about investing in the well-being of their employees, which in turn breeds loyalty and increases productivity. Employees who feel secure and valued are more likely to be engaged and committed. Moreover, in a competitive job market, offering affordable employee benefits can distinguish a company as an employer of choice.

    So, this Workers' Day, let’s think beyond the braai and day of leave, and consider how we can protect our workforce in the most fundamental ways. It’s about acknowledging that our employees aren't just cogs in a machine; they're human beings with lives that extend beyond their job descriptions. Providing life, disability, and funeral cover is a profound way to respect and value these lives. It’s not just good business—it’s the right thing to do.

    With Simply, it takes just 10 mins online - www.simply.co.za.

    Read more: life insurance, disability insurance, financial stability
    NextOptions
    Simply Financial Services
    Simply offers great value life, disability and funeral cover combos, with a quick online sign-up at Simply.co.za. For you, your domestic worker and your business employees. No bloods, instant cover, all online.

    Related

    Image source: Rabia Elif Aksoy –
    SCA ruling: A lesson for minority shareholders
     26 Mar 2024
    Source: Supplied. Mark Neil, chief distribution officer at Bidvest Life.
    Life insurance trends to watch in 2024
    1 Feb 2024
    Clientèle extends lifeline to AIG funeral policyholders following AIG policy cancellation
    JNPRClientèle extends lifeline to AIG funeral policyholders following AIG policy cancellation
    Image source: alphaspirit –
    Life insurance: How do unnatural death claims work?
     3 Aug 2023
    Image: Supplied
    Titanic submarine incident raises questions on presumption of death; insurance policies
     23 Jun 2023
    Source:
    Satisfactory results coming out of SA's major life insurers, stats show
    17 May 2023
    Source: Supplied. Mark Berrington: head of strategy and insight – Hollard Life Solutions.
    Evolving life insurance trends approaching 2023 and beyond
     19 Jan 2023
    Source: Supplied. Pamela Hellig, the consulting actuary at Insight Life Solutions.
    #BizTrends2023: Climate change will affect healthcare and provision of services
     9 Jan 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz