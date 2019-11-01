Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

CANSABullion PR & CommunicationNorth-West University (NWU)StoneBidvest MobilityIntercareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Nursing Opinion South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Songezo Zibi RISE will SURPISE!

Songezo Zibi RISE will SURPISE!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The digital nurse: A solution to South Africa's healthcare challenges

    By Sandra Sampson
    5 Apr 2024
    5 Apr 2024
    South Africa's health system is undergoing a dramatic shift, fueled by significant technological breakthroughs and at the forefront of this change is the rise of the digital nurse.
    Source:
    Source: unsplash.com

    A testament to the increasing integration of technology into the nursing profession, the digital nurse is not only transforming and streamlining processes; it is addressing critical challenges like the nation's nurse shortage as well as improving patient care.

    Embracing convenience and accessibility

    Virtual platforms have become commonplace in the nursing world, facilitating efficient and accessible professional development for nurses through online meetings, networking opportunities, and educational resources.

    This fosters a more connected and knowledgeable nursing community, better equipped to serve patients.

    Source:
    Officials raise alarm over hiring freeze at Western Cape’s largest hospitals

      2 Feb 2024

    Telehealth consultations, another facet of digital nursing currently revolutionising patient care, provide convenient and accessible medical consultations from the comfort of one's home, eliminating long wait times and unnecessary travel.

    Mitigating nurse shortages and ensuring quality care

    South Africa grapples with a significant nurse shortage, placing a strain on the healthcare system to which digital nursing offers a practical potential solution.

    By leveraging technology, nurses can effectively manage larger patient volumes, reducing the burden on the existing workforce and optimising resource allocation.

    Remote monitoring systems and AI-powered tools further empower nurses by providing real-time patient data and facilitating early intervention, ultimately improving the quality of care delivered.

    Additionally, embracing technology ensures that patients, even in underserved areas, receive quality care.

    The efficiency gained through virtual platforms allows nurses to allocate their time effectively, addressing minor health concerns remotely and reducing the strain on healthcare facilities for non-emergency cases.

    However, it must be pointed out that although leveraging technology allows nurses to effectively manage larger patient volumes, which can alleviate the strain on the current system, this doesn't necessarily mean fewer nurses are needed, but rather that technology empowers existing numbers to reach a wider patient base to deliver more efficient, personalised care.

    Source:
    Digital healthcare revolution taking effect in SA

    23 Nov 2023

    Evolving alongside technology: the digital nurse of tomorrow

    As the healthcare industry embraces digital technologies, the role of the nurse will continue to expand.

    While traditional nursing skills will remain essential, the "digital nurse" of the future must possess additional competencies. Acquiring proficiency in digital tools and equipment, along with the capability to interpret and analyse digital data, will be crucial for delivering effective patient care.

    However, the most critical attribute for the digital nurse will be the willingness to adapt and embrace constant technological advancements. This will require a mindset shift that comes with acknowledging that traditional methods might not be sufficient in the face of evolving patient needs.

    The challenges and opportunities in change

    While the adoption of digital nursing brings numerous benefits, challenges remain.

    Resistance from individuals accustomed to traditional healthcare practices is one hurdle. However, with the younger generation being more adaptable, the shift towards digital nursing is expected to gain wider acceptance as technology advances.

    To ensure the success of this digital-first healthcare, it will be necessary to focus our attention on upskilling, which means recognising that continuous training and development programs are vital for nurses to remain proficient in the face of change.

    Source: Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine.
    Researchers developing cellphone app that detects TB

    25 Mar 2024

    On the flip side, a change in perspective from nursing professionals themselves will be necessary. This means embracing a growth mindset and being open towards new technologies to adapt and thrive in the digital age.

    Lastly, healthcare professionals as a whole need to bear in mind that transformation is essential to meet the evolving needs of patients, which includes catering to a growing preference for digital healthcare solutions.

    Continuing to meet the needs of patients is the only guaranteed way for nursing professionals to ensure their relevance in the future. By embracing technology and fostering a culture of continuous learning, South Africa can empower its nurses to become the digital healthcare leaders of tomorrow.

    NextOptions

    About Sandra Sampson

    Sandra Sampson is a director at Allmed.

    Related

    Source: HPCSA
    Join HPCSA's MTB stakeholder roadshow
    16 Feb 2024
    Source:
    Digital Afrique Telecom's new partnership delivers mobile medical solutions to Africa
    24 May 2022
    Source: © Dmitry Kalinovsky
    Medtech sector key to SA's economic recovery
    2 Nov 2021
    Source: ©sergey Nivens
    AstraZeneca and the Royal Academy partnership focuses on health tech
    6 Oct 2021
    Source: ©pandpstock001
    Technology in hospitals can delay care: What doctors and nurses in South Africa told us
     29 Jun 2021
    AI can help doctors with coronavirus
    AI can help doctors with coronavirus
    30 Apr 2020
    Is robotics is the way of the future for medicine?
    Is robotics is the way of the future for medicine?
    6 Dec 2019
    #EntrepreneurMonth: Easy to use health records on the go
    #EntrepreneurMonth: Easy to use health records on the go
     1 Nov 2019
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz