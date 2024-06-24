The Afda Experimental Festival 2024

The annual Afda Experimental Festival once again proved to be a resounding success. Audiences enjoyed an array of thought-provoking experiences.

Our School of Business & Innovation students pitched their cutting-edge and financially viable business concepts, while our Film School students showcased their offbeat films and documentaries. Additionally, our School of Live Performance students captivated audiences with their theatre plays and music performances and our School of Creative Writing School students presented their original screenplays, play-scripts, and short stories.

If you did not get the opportunity attend the annual Afda Experimental Festival held at the Afda Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and Gqeberha campuses – do not despair – Afda 3rd year students have ensured you can watch their productions and read their anthologies online on the Afda website. Not only can you binge-watch over 70 productions, but you can also watch the behind the scenes and the trailers. It’s just a click away: https://films.afda.co.za/

The festival goes live from the 21 June 2024, offering you the opportunity to view and discover future African talents and stars of the South African creative economy.



