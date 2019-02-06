The 2024 property gold rush: prices soar, stocks shrink and early birds secure the worm!

Like a child taking its first steps with cautious optimism, South Africa is beginning to see signs of growth within its real estate market. This potential is expected to drive positive sentiment, bringing commitment and confidence back to the property market.
Multi-award-winning real estate company, Byron Thomas Properties, predicts the following significant factors on the horizon for the property market in 2024:
Interest rates are likely to start declining in the coming months and should continue to do so into 2025. This will lead to a marked improvement in consumer sentiment and buyer enthusiasm. South Africa should start seeing more investor buyers coming back into the market as finance will be cheaper allowing for better returns.
In recent years, the market has seen many buyers holding off on taking the big step into home ownership, opting to rent instead. With interest rates easing, many hesitant first-time buyers will soon be able to afford to buy their dream homes. This will directly affect demand and negatively affect the pricing of popular sectional title units.
With more businesses requiring employees be back in the office, areas situated close to ever-expanding business nodes, as well as in close proximity to top schools both private and public, hospitals, transport routes and major highways will remain in high demand.
New entrants into the job market will have a positive spin-off for investment buyers as demand for rentals should also start to increase, providing decent yields which have not been seen for a few years.
The private sector also seems to be stepping up, with initiatives such as the 'Pothole Patrols', and improved community security surveillance.
Homeowners have taken power cuts and poor infrastructure into their own hands, installing solar/backup power solutions, boreholes, and water storage tanks including rainwater harvesting, reducing their reliance on municipal services while increasing their use and enjoyment of their homes.
Reducing reliance on the grid has its costs but also has its benefits. This is of course not first prize, but South Africa is not the only country facing infrastructure challenges, the grass may seem greener but there is no utopia anywhere in the world.
There remains much that needs to happen before a complete shift from a ‘buyer’ to a 'sellers' market, but the indications are pointing in this direction which is very good news indeed.
The property cycle always turns. 2024 is expected to bring growth in the property market across both the freehold and sectional title segments. The time to buy is sooner rather than later.
Buyers, it is key to get your ducks in a row by getting pre-qualified for a bond. Get your transfer costs together so that when the right home comes to market you are ready to strike.