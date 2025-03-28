Supporting and developing black-owned IFA practices to transform the savings and investment industry

Supporting and developing black-owned Independent Financial Advisors (IFAs) has been an important focus for the ASISA Enterprise and Supplier Development Initiative. The most recent IFA Practice Development Programme recently came to a very fitting conclusion at a close-out event where 26 IFAs from across six South African provinces graduated.

Held in Dunkeld, Johannesburg, this event brought together industry peers to reflect on the growth and achievements of this latest cohort of IFAs who can now use their enhanced knowledge and digital skills to build trust, expand their reach, and contribute to economic growth and financial inclusion.

The annual IFA Practice Development Programme is run by the ASISA ESD Initiative to foster transformation within the savings and investment industry by supporting and developing black-owned IFA practices. Launched in 2016, this innovative programme is powered by SME development specialists Edge Growth, with support from leading investment managers Allan Gray, Coronation, Ninety-One, and M&G Investments.

The programme involved over 500 hours of mentorship delivered over eight months and, completion of more than 40 projects and six modules, with 100% of participants completing the programme.

Since its inception, the ASISA ESD Initiative has successfully supported over 240 black-owned IFA practices, contributing to job creation and skills development within the sector. Graduates from this programme are equipped with the skills to drive revenue growth, expand their businesses, implement systems and technology, refine business plans, increase brand exposure, diversify products, formalise operations, and grow their client base.

At the event, hosted by programme managers Edge Growth, the COO of the ASISA ESD Initiative, Lee Coller, highlighted the organisation's commitment to fostering collaboration and sustainable growth within the IFA sector.

“The IFA programme will celebrate 10 years in 2025, making it one of the longest-running of its kind, and this strongly emphasises the critical role of IFAs in ensuring accessible, client-focused financial advice, particularly through financial inclusion.

With evolving regulations and technology, continuous learning is crucial in order for IFAs in South Africa to thrive”. Coller also stated that the ASISA ESD Initiative encourages participants to stay engaged, contribute to industry transformation, and mentor the next generation of financial advisors through its internship programme.

"At Edge Growth, we acknowledge the resilience and commitment of all participants throughout the programme and congratulate them on their achievements. We encourage them to pay it forward by mentoring others, to stay connected and to continue utilising the programme’s network to drive ongoing growth”, says Debra Madabi, programme delivery manager at Edge Growth.

The closing event was marked by engaging discussions, thoughtful reflections, and a deep sense of community among industry peers. It effectively highlighted the impact of the programme, leaving participants feeling inspired and motivated as they look ahead to the next phase of their professional journeys.

The ASISA ESD initiative programmes provide uniquely tailored business acceleration and developmental support that SMEs require to grow. The supplier development programmes enable funders to strategically build enterprises and suppliers that are directly aligned to their value chains.

Edge Growth specialises in developing small businesses and creating jobs and real transformation by connecting corporates and entrepreneurs, growing SMEs by addressing their key constraints: Access to finance, markets and skills. Its offering consists of three service areas designed to achieve maximum IMPACT:

ESD Strategy for corporates and building SMEs in their value chain

Investing in and growing SMEs through fund management

Scaling businesses to full potential through accelerator programmes



