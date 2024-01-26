Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Skills Development Opinion South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Stop the brain drain and nurture tomorrow's engineers today

    By David Sullivan
    26 Jan 2024
    26 Jan 2024
    In the face of an ever-changing industrial landscape, businesses must strive to remain at the forefront of technology. A key strategy to achieve this is to invest in talent development and provide the next generation of engineers with practical experience.
    Practical experience is the best way to nurture engineers and retain talent. Source: Field Engineer/Pexels
    Practical experience is the best way to nurture engineers and retain talent. Source: Field Engineer/Pexels

    Consider the manifold benefits of investing in customised training programmes for motor, fan, and transformer maintenance for both budding engineers and industrial firms. Such investment not only empowers young engineers to secure employment but also fosters the creation of a new generation of engineers, thereby ensuring a continuous supply of skilled workforce for industries.

    South Africa’s severe skills deficit, exacerbated by the ongoing emigration of qualified personnel, necessitates urgent attention. It is vital for industrial firms to take the lead in empowering and training young engineers to bridge these gaps.

    Glencore pivots to youth empowerment and training
    Glencore pivots to youth empowerment and training

    11 Oct 2023

    Concurrently, it is essential to circumvent a scenario where businesses end up vying for a limited pool of skilled engineers, a situation that could inflate the cost of these skills and potentially jeopardise the sustainability of industries.

    Valuable hands-on experience

    Through apprenticeship, learners gain valuable skills that enhance their employability, even if they do not transition to permanent roles within the training company. Meanwhile, companies build a pipeline of talent equipped with both technical expertise and familiarity with their organisational culture.

    At the end of the training period, the company can select the best talent and incorporate them into positions where they can add value.

    Experiential learning is also key to overcoming the challenges faced by most graduates who have the theoretical knowledge but lack the practical experience that employers look for in job applicants. Unfortunately, the industry can be hesitant to give individuals with no experience an opportunity as it is perceived as a greater risk.

    However, this perception could be changed if the industry would offer young engineers the opportunity to gain a year or two of practical exposure, especially given that the cost of these programmes is not excessive, and funding is available through the various Sector Education Training Authorities (SETAs).

    The benefits of experiential programmes to both businesses and graduates far outweigh the costs.

    Understand the funding landscape

    The first step for industrial businesses that want to effectively incorporate these training opportunities into their talent development strategies is to understand the landscape around what funding is available, particularly for artisans and technologists and understand the processes that need to be followed and plan for funding upfront.

    Another suggestion is for companies to find a mechanism to potentially incentivise mentors on the shop floor – older and more experienced artisans – to take the youngsters under their wing and train them because very often companies hire apprentices merely as cheap labour.

    At the end of the programme, these apprentices struggle to find jobs as they have gained little concrete knowledge.

    Companies need to understand the significance of nurturing young engineering talent and the value that bespoke experiential training programmes can deliver. A community of skilled individuals can add value to the industrial businesses they work for while nurturing the future of engineering and the industry.

    Thus, developing young engineers should not be seen as just an act of goodwill or an effort to increase a BBBEE score, but also as a strategic move that will build a bridge to the future.

    NextOptions

    About David Sullivan

    David Sullivan is divisional CEO at LH Marthinusen


    Related

    Check Point and Netcampus tackle unemployment through cybersecurity training
    Check Point and Netcampus tackle unemployment through cybersecurity training
    20 Nov 2023
    Onyi Nwaneri, Deputy CEO, Afrika Tikkun
    Afrika Tikkun, Microsoft partner to boost youth employability in South Africa
    13 Nov 2023
    Image supplied. the host of 94.7’s Night Pulse, Bolele Polisa speaking at the AMF Project Mentor
    AMF's 2nd Project Mentor workshop provides valuable skills for media industry's young minds
    12 Oct 2023
    Glencore pivots to youth empowerment and training
    Glencore pivots to youth empowerment and training
    11 Oct 2023
    Image supplied. The Durban FilmMart has selected 35 participants from 22 countries across the continent for the third edition of its DFMI Business Lab
    35 participants from 22 countries from Africa selected to DFMI Business Lab
    28 Sep 2023
    Source:
    First aid non-profit leads the pack in digital CSI strategy
    26 Sep 2023
    AWS launched its first international Skills Centre in the birth city of elastic cloud, Cape Town. Source: Brendon Petersen/Reframed
    AWS launches first Skills Centre outside of the USA in Cape Town
    16 Aug 2023
    E-learning can introduce cost savings. Source: Unsplash
    Training technology can help bridge the automotive skills gap
    26 Jul 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz