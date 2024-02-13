Ster-Kinekor only closes 2 cinemas, not 9

Ster-Kinekor will no longer be closing nine cinemas as previously stated.

Source: © SA People SA People Ster-Kinekor has only closed two of its cinemas instead of the anticipated nine

The entertainment company previously anticipated retrenching over 220 workers and closing nine cinemas. However, the company says, that after following its restructuring process, less than 60 jobs were cut and only two cinemas were closed.

The company says the softer blow to the business is thanks to successful talks with landlords and distributors about restructuring operations as well as some cost-cutting measures implemented.

It adds that it has plans to broaden its product offering to attract new audiences.