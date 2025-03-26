Education Primary & Secondary Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

FundiConnectSappiAAA School of AdvertisingOnPoint PRUniversity of PretoriaEast Coast RadioEduvosRichfieldNorth-West University (NWU)ImpaqSesekoVaal University of TechnologyDNA Brand ArchitectsGordon Institute of Business ScienceSam HospitalityEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Education Primary & Secondary Education

    Spark Schools CEO steps down, successor named

    Spark Schools is set for a leadership transition starting 1 April. Founder and current CEO Stacey Brewer will step into the role of chair of the board and strategic advisor, while Earl Sampson, the managing director of Spark Schools South Africa, will take over as group CEO.
    26 Mar 2025
    26 Mar 2025
    Earl Sampson and Stacey Brewer of Spark Schools | image supplied
    Earl Sampson and Stacey Brewer of Spark Schools | image supplied

    “Launching 26 schools, empowering more than 17,000 scholars, and pioneering a model recognised for its innovation and impact in education. The majority of our staff are young people, and this is a critical milestone in a country where youth unemployment is approximately 45% in 2024,” she said.

    “However, there is still more to accomplish. I believe the next decade holds even greater potential, with opportunities to strengthen the South African operations while driving product innovation and expanding our footprint across Africa. I am fully committed to achieving this vision and realising Spark Schools’ full potential,” Brewer said.

    From April, Brewer will focus on Spark Schools’ strategic direction, which includes the long-term vision for the group. She will also work on advancing the group’s Africa strategy, such as product development, growth and alternative business models.

    “I am excited to take on this new role and remain fully committed to Spark Schools’ long-term strategy and success,” Brewer said.

    Sampson was appointed as MD of Spark Schools last year and is directly responsible for the operation of the Spark portfolio in South Africa. As CEO, he will continue to oversee South Africa operations and lead the implementation of the board-approved Africa strategy.

    “I’m excited about supporting Stacey in her new role and growing what we’ve achieved over the last 12 years,” says Sampson.

    Read more: Earl Sampson, Stacey Brewer, SPARK Schools
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Let's do Biz