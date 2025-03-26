Spark Schools CEO steps down, successor named

Spark Schools is set for a leadership transition starting 1 April. Founder and current CEO Stacey Brewer will step into the role of chair of the board and strategic advisor, while Earl Sampson, the managing director of Spark Schools South Africa, will take over as group CEO.

Earl Sampson and Stacey Brewer of Spark Schools | image supplied

“Launching 26 schools, empowering more than 17,000 scholars, and pioneering a model recognised for its innovation and impact in education. The majority of our staff are young people, and this is a critical milestone in a country where youth unemployment is approximately 45% in 2024,” she said.

“However, there is still more to accomplish. I believe the next decade holds even greater potential, with opportunities to strengthen the South African operations while driving product innovation and expanding our footprint across Africa. I am fully committed to achieving this vision and realising Spark Schools’ full potential,” Brewer said.

From April, Brewer will focus on Spark Schools’ strategic direction, which includes the long-term vision for the group. She will also work on advancing the group’s Africa strategy, such as product development, growth and alternative business models.

“I am excited to take on this new role and remain fully committed to Spark Schools’ long-term strategy and success,” Brewer said.

Sampson was appointed as MD of Spark Schools last year and is directly responsible for the operation of the Spark portfolio in South Africa. As CEO, he will continue to oversee South Africa operations and lead the implementation of the board-approved Africa strategy.

“I’m excited about supporting Stacey in her new role and growing what we’ve achieved over the last 12 years,” says Sampson.