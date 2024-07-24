Education Primary & Secondary Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Adopt-a-SchoolJNPRAFDAEnterprises University of PretoriaOxford University PressDigify AfricaRosebank CollegeFundiConnectHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaAfrican ResponseIrvine PartnersOptimiRichfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyNorth-West University (NWU)SACAPEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Primary & Secondary Education News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    New Spark Schools MD appointed for South Africa

    24 Jul 2024
    24 Jul 2024
    Earl Sampson has been named as the new managing director of Spark Schools South Africa.
    Earl Sampson | image supplied
    Earl Sampson | image supplied

    As managing director, Sampson will take direct responsibility for the operation of the Spark portfolio in South Africa. He has 30 years of senior executive experience worldwide and brings a wealth of expertise and a global perspective to his new role.

    He will provide strategic leadership across multiple business units, ensuring alignment with Spark Schools’ mission, vision, and values, while steering Spark South Africa towards its ambitious growth goals.

    Spark Schools Group CEO Stacey Brewer said Sampson offers rich multicultural insights from his work in Venezuela, the UK, and multiple African countries.

    “He has developed a deep commitment to addressing South Africa’s social and economic challenges and driving positive change. Earl’s experience in the corporate world and his work in philanthropy and public service makes him an ideal candidate to drive forward the Spark Schools vision,” she said.

    Sampson said he was energised by this new challenge, particularly in driving change and expansion in the education sector in South Africa.

    “This sector is crucial to the success of our country and Spark Schools’ vision for South Africa to lead global education presents a unique challenge, and it’s one I look forward to embracing,” he said

    Sampson was born in Athlone in the Western Cape. He is a fellow of the third class of the Africa Leadership Initiative-South Africa and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.

    Read more: Earl Sampson, SPARK Schools
    Share this article
    NextOptions



    Related

    SA school wins international award for community collaboration
    SA school wins international award for community collaboration
    6 Nov 2023
    5 tips to help navigate the school application process
    5 tips to help navigate the school application process
    18 Oct 2023
    Stacey Brewer, co-founder and CEO of SPARK Schools
    #BizTrends2023: Back to the classroom - education's 4 big trends for 2023
     9 Jan 2023
    Spark to open 3 new high schools
    Spark to open 3 new high schools
    31 Aug 2022
    #BizTrends2022: The future of education involves technology - but it's not online
    #BizTrends2022: The future of education involves technology - but it's not online
     20 Jan 2022
    10 lessons for the classroom from 12 months of Covid
    10 lessons for the classroom from 12 months of Covid
     24 Mar 2021
    Photo by August de Richelieu from
    The mega-trend that will make or break SA education
     21 Dec 2020
    Why SA needs a new breed of teachers to address educational challenges
    Why SA needs a new breed of teachers to address educational challenges
    4 Oct 2019
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz