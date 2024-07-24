New Spark Schools MD appointed for South Africa

Earl Sampson has been named as the new managing director of Spark Schools South Africa.

Earl Sampson | image supplied

As managing director, Sampson will take direct responsibility for the operation of the Spark portfolio in South Africa. He has 30 years of senior executive experience worldwide and brings a wealth of expertise and a global perspective to his new role.

He will provide strategic leadership across multiple business units, ensuring alignment with Spark Schools’ mission, vision, and values, while steering Spark South Africa towards its ambitious growth goals.

Spark Schools Group CEO Stacey Brewer said Sampson offers rich multicultural insights from his work in Venezuela, the UK, and multiple African countries.

“He has developed a deep commitment to addressing South Africa’s social and economic challenges and driving positive change. Earl’s experience in the corporate world and his work in philanthropy and public service makes him an ideal candidate to drive forward the Spark Schools vision,” she said.

Sampson said he was energised by this new challenge, particularly in driving change and expansion in the education sector in South Africa.

“This sector is crucial to the success of our country and Spark Schools’ vision for South Africa to lead global education presents a unique challenge, and it’s one I look forward to embracing,” he said

Sampson was born in Athlone in the Western Cape. He is a fellow of the third class of the Africa Leadership Initiative-South Africa and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.