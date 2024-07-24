Cultivating skills for a resilient and innovative future

The role of skill development for parents home schooling

Louise Schoonwinkel, MD of Optimi Home

Many parents are increasingly taking on the role of home school educators, a task that requires a diverse set of skills often developed in their everyday professional and personal lives.

As we reflect on the themes of World Skills Day this July, it becomes clear that the skills needed to foster innovative, resilient, and future-ready youth are not confined to traditional classrooms. Parents can leverage their own skills to create a robust learning environment at home, preparing their children for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow.

Louise Schoonwinkel, MD of Optimi Home, the parent company of Impaq Homeschooling and Impaq Online School, believes schooling outside of traditional school environments can present numerous skills development opportunities. “Homeschooling allows parents or caregivers to play an active role in their children's education, equipping them with essential skills for the future. At Impaq, we believe in empowering parents to become effective educators, fostering flexibility, innovation, and a love for lifelong learning.”

Skills for a resilient youth

Resilience is a critical skill for today's youth, especially in the face of global challenges such as tech change, AI, pandemics and economic uncertainties. Parents can foster resilience by modelling adaptability and problem-solving skills. For instance, parents who project manage at work or are team leaders can teach their children how to plan, prioritise, and manage tasks effectively. Household management skills can be taught to learners to help them become functional adults with the lifeskills they need to thrive. By incorporating real-world problem-solving activities into their children's education, parents can help them develop the resilience needed to navigate a complex world.

Youth skills for sustainability and Innovation

The future belongs to those who can think sustainably and innovate. Parents working in fields such as technology, environmental science, or business can impart these values and skills to their children. Encouraging children to engage in day to day home activities or projects that emphasise sustainability—such as recycling initiatives or energy-saving practices—can spark a lifelong commitment to the environment. Moreover, fostering a culture of innovation at home, where creative thinking and experimentation are encouraged, helps children develop the mindset necessary for future invention.

Innovation and sustainability go hand in hand. Parents with experience in innovative industries can bring these concepts to life through practical lessons and activities. For example, parents can involve their children in DIY projects that reuse materials, or in developing simple apps or games. By blending creativity with practical skills, parents help their children understand the importance of innovative thinking in building a sustainable future.

Skills development to Improve youth employment

Unemployment is a pressing concern, and young adults having valuable skills is key to addressing unemployment. Parents can draw from their professional experience to teach their children about career planning, resume building, and interview techniques. Mentorship plays a crucial role here; by sharing their career journeys and lessons learned, parents can provide invaluable guidance and inspiration to their children.

Skills for the future of work

The future of work is dynamic and rapidly evolving, demanding a blend of technical and soft skills. Parents should not shy away from using their own workplace skills to assist them be world class futuristic teachers. Parents with a background in STEM fields can introduce their children to coding, robotics, and other technical skills from an early age. But beyond tech skills, soft skills such as communication, teamwork, and critical thinking are equally important. Parents can create group projects or discussions that mimic collaborative work environments, thus preparing their children for future workplace dynamics.

Youth skills for life

A holistic approach to skills development, focusing on life skills that go beyond academic knowledge. Parents can help their children develop emotional intelligence, financial literacy, and social skills. Activities such as managing a small budget, participating in community service, or practicing mindfulness can equip children with the skills necessary for a well-rounded and fulfilling life.

Each year on World Skills Day which takes place mid-July, events at the UN Headquarters in New York City and around the world highlight the importance of skills training through photo and essay competitions, presentations, and panel discussions. These events underscore the critical role that skills development plays in preparing youth for a constantly changing and evolving future world. “As home school educators, parents have the unique opportunity to integrate their skills into their daily teaching, ensuring that their children are not only academically proficient but also pioneering, buoyant, innovative, and resilient. By leveraging their own oft-overlooked skills and experiences, homeschooling educators can make a profound impact on their children's education and future success. Don’t underestimate your abilities in transferring valuable educational skills to your child,” concludes Schoonwinkel.

