South Africa’s premier influencer think-tank and festival returns

With the creator economy set to top R689m by 2027 (IT Web, 13 March 2023), the second annual Fluence Africa Influencer Festival is timed to become the continent's premier gathering for influencers and brands. Scheduled to take place on 20 April 2024 at Arena Events on Empire Road, this festival provides a platform for influencers to empower themselves with the latest industry insights and foster connections with consumer brands.

In a rapidly evolving social media landscape where gaining and retaining followers (and audiences) is increasingly competitive, the journey to becoming a successful influencer has grown more challenging. However, the second annual Fluence Africa Influencer Festival aims to simplify this path by providing an expert learning experience for influencers, along with opportunities to engage with leading consumer brands.

The festival's boasts a full day of insights from South Africa’s foremost media and brand personalities. Panels and masterclasses will cover range of thought-leaders sharing their expertise, practical advice and topical issues impacting the influencer world. The latest insights on lifestyle trends, Gen-Z engagement research, technology and AI and invaluable business tools for influencers, are just some of the topics to keep audiences engaged.

In addition, the festival will shed light on strategies for fostering genuine brand partnerships that align with influencers' platforms and connecting followers with resonant brands. Themes at the festival will revolve around digital brand strategy, content marketing, social media marketing, personalisation, SEO, community management, and understanding consumer behaviour.

For marketers leading the charge in social media marketing, the festival offers a chance to collaborate with creative content creators to amplify brand stories. Brands attending can showcase their products, interact directly with influencers, and create immersive brand experiences that encourage content creation during the event.

Mission and vision of Fluence Africa Festival

Hosted by Fluence Africa, the festival underpins the goal of growing the creative economy by partnering with brands to formally educate, upskill and employ professional influencers.

The vision of the festival is to support and grow entrepreneurs in the content marketing space with a focus on influencers.