    South Africa’s premier influencer think-tank and festival returns

    Issued by OnPoint PR
    27 Mar 2024
    27 Mar 2024
    With the creator economy set to top R689m by 2027 (IT Web, 13 March 2023), the second annual Fluence Africa Influencer Festival is timed to become the continent's premier gathering for influencers and brands. Scheduled to take place on 20 April 2024 at Arena Events on Empire Road, this festival provides a platform for influencers to empower themselves with the latest industry insights and foster connections with consumer brands.
    South Africa's premier influencer think-tank and festival returns

    In a rapidly evolving social media landscape where gaining and retaining followers (and audiences) is increasingly competitive, the journey to becoming a successful influencer has grown more challenging. However, the second annual Fluence Africa Influencer Festival aims to simplify this path by providing an expert learning experience for influencers, along with opportunities to engage with leading consumer brands.

    The festival's boasts a full day of insights from South Africa’s foremost media and brand personalities. Panels and masterclasses will cover range of thought-leaders sharing their expertise, practical advice and topical issues impacting the influencer world. The latest insights on lifestyle trends, Gen-Z engagement research, technology and AI and invaluable business tools for influencers, are just some of the topics to keep audiences engaged.

    South Africa's premier influencer think-tank and festival returns

    In addition, the festival will shed light on strategies for fostering genuine brand partnerships that align with influencers' platforms and connecting followers with resonant brands. Themes at the festival will revolve around digital brand strategy, content marketing, social media marketing, personalisation, SEO, community management, and understanding consumer behaviour.

    For marketers leading the charge in social media marketing, the festival offers a chance to collaborate with creative content creators to amplify brand stories. Brands attending can showcase their products, interact directly with influencers, and create immersive brand experiences that encourage content creation during the event.

    Tickets available at Quicket

    Website: www.africainfluencerfestival.com
    Insta: @fluenceafrica

    For sponsorship and partnership opportunities, contact Sharon at acirfa.lavitsef@lavitsef or 0673985379.

    Mission and vision of Fluence Africa Festival

    Hosted by Fluence Africa, the festival underpins the goal of growing the creative economy by partnering with brands to formally educate, upskill and employ professional influencers.

    The vision of the festival is to support and grow entrepreneurs in the content marketing space with a focus on influencers.

    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.

