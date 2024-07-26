Energy & Mining Markets & Investment
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Electra MiningEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Sibanye-Stillwater delays interim results after cyberattack

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    26 Jul 2024
    26 Jul 2024
    Sibanye-Stillwater published an update on the cyberattack that affected its IT systems earlier this month. Despite the attack, the company has been able to maintain mining and extraction operations globally with minimal disruption. "We have prioritised the health and safety of our employees as we have worked diligently to remediate the effects of the attack and normalise our operations," said CEO Neal Froneman in the media statement.
    Sibanye-Stillwater says it has recovered from the cyberattack with minimum disruption.
    Sibanye-Stillwater says it has recovered from the cyberattack with minimum disruption.

    In response to the attack, which remains under investigation, Sibanye-Stillwater has implemented enhanced security measures and a phased system start-up approach to protect its environment.

    While most systems have been restored, the Columbus metallurgical complex that recycles catalytic converters in the US experienced some short-term delays due to IT outages.

    Sibanye-Stillwater website still down after cyberattack
    Sibanye-Stillwater website still down after cyberattack

    15 Jul 2024

    However, the company expects to quickly resume full operations and process accumulated stockpiles at the proper time.

    "We are pleased to have largely secured the sustainability and integrity of our systems and continue to work closely with our customers and suppliers to mitigate any potential business interruptions that may occur in the short term," Froneman added.

    Results delayed

    The cyberattack has also caused a delay in the publication of the operating and financial results for the first half of 2024 – which has now been rescheduled to Thursday, 12 September 2024.

    Sibanye-Stillwater expressed its gratitude to its partners and advisors for their commitment and combined efforts in helping the company recover from the cyberattack.

    "We wish to thank all our partners and advisors for their commitment and combined efforts, which have contributed to this outcome," Froneman concluded.

    Read more: Mining, Cybersecurity, Neal Froneman, Sibanye-Stillwater, Lindsey Schutters
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

    Related

    Google announced the Privacy Sandbox plans at I/O earlier this year.
    Rumours of Google killing cookies have, once again, been exaggerated
     5 hours
    Google's vision for AI in action depends on the prompt
    Google's vision for AI in action depends on the prompt
     1 day
    The global Microsoft outage was caused by a CrowdStrike update glitch. Source: NASA/Unsplash
    CrowdStrike CEO gives assurances after outage
     2 days
    The role of culture in business: A lesson from the CrowdStrike incident
    Red Ribbon CommunicationsThe role of culture in business: A lesson from the CrowdStrike incident
    3 days
    President Cyril Ramaphosa is leaning hard on infrastructure as the route to SA's prosperity.
    Ramaphosa puts infrastructure at centre of GNU
     3 days
    Anglo American Platinum interim results show more headwinds in the PGM market
    Amplats posts mixed results as local job cuts loom
     3 days
    Jon Kornik, CEO of Plentify
    Plentify secures funding to expand internationally
     22 Jul 2024
    Minister Solomon Malatsi has been busy laying the foundation for ICT policy reform
    Malatsi’s digital vision for SA blends DA and ANC ideals
     22 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz