‘5-in-1 Trade Show’ brings important industries, buyers and sellers together

This year’s event is set to be one of the biggest Electra Mining Africa exhibitions to date with over 850 companies exhibiting across six exhibition halls and four outside exhibit areas. Visitors will get to see the latest industry innovations with thousands of new products and technologies on show, and hundreds of live demonstrations showcasing machinery and equipment in action.

Taking place in Nasrec, Johannesburg, from 2-6 September 2024, Electra Mining Africa is recognised as a ‘5-in-1 Trade Show’. The five incorporated shows – Electra Mining Africa, Automation Expo, Elenex Africa, POWERex, and Transport Expo – will put the spotlight on mining, manufacturing, engineering and related industries; automation, instrumentation, mechatronics and control; the electronics, electrical and electro-mechanical sectors; as well as power generation, power transmission and distribution, power application and renewable energy. The trucking, transport and logistics industries will also be highlighted. The Local Southern African Manufacturing Expo has also been incorporated within Electra Mining Africa for the first time with its focus on local manufacturing.

"Electra Mining Africa has built its reputation as a platform for trade; the place where buyers and sellers meet to do business. Deals are made and beneficial partnerships are formed," says Gary Corin, managing director of Specialised Exhibitions, organisers of Electra Mining Africa and a division of Montgomery Group.

“It’s a massive trade event taking place over five days, contributing to the stimulation of trade in the industrial, manufacturing and mining sectors of the South African economy.”

In addition to the world-class products on display, the free-to-attend seminars hosted by SAIMechE will give visitors the opportunity to hear from industry experts on global and local innovations within the mining and industrial sectors related to Electra Mining Africa. Seminar topics will also be aligned with the show’s theme days of sustainability, Women’s Day and skills development, safety and lifting, innovation, and South Africa day.

The Lifting Equipment Engineering Association of SA (LEEASA) and the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (SAIMM) will be hosting conferences alongside the show and sharing valuable content.

Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions, added that “We are also thrilled that Women in Mining South Africa (WiMSA) will be hosting a half-day women in mining workshop, and, participating for the first time, WiMBIZ, which represents 500 female owned companies in the mining industry, will create a networking space where visitors and exhibitors can talk about business partnering opportunities. There will also be a hosted networking function to facilitate these conversations.”

Visitors can look out for the Forklift Driver competition, organised in conjunction with Lifting Africa and LEEASA, taking place on each day of the show. Winners of the Innovation and New Products Awards, organised in partnership with the South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC), will be announced to align with the Innovation theme day.

For further information, visit www.electramining.co.za



