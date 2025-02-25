SA urges G20 to embrace Ubuntu for global solidarity in agriculture

Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen has called on G20 nations to embrace South Africa’s Ubuntu philosophy—'I am because we are'—to tackle shared global challenges in agriculture. Highlighting climate change, food security, and disease threats, he emphasised that no country can face these crises alone and urged stronger global cooperation.

Ubuntu in action: Four priorities for global agriculture

South Africa’s G20 Presidency has placed Ubuntu at the heart of its four agricultural priorities for 2025, reinforcing that only through unity can sustainable solutions be achieved:

1. Promoting inclusive market participation, food security: South Africa calls on the G20 to ensure that no farmer, trader, or community is left behind.

This means creating policies and investments that support smallholder farmers, women, youth, and marginalised groups, fostering markets where everyone has a place, and securing access to nutritious food for all.

2. Empowering youth and women in agrifood systems: South Africa Africa recognises the need to prioritise youth and women in agriculture by expanding access to land, finance, training, and leadership opportunities, acknowledging their vital role in driving innovation and sustainability in global food systems.

Fostering innovation and technology transfer: South Africa is advocating for greater collaboration in research and technology, ensuring that new agricultural innovations benefit all, especially developing nations and vulnerable communities.

This includes enhancing partnerships to bridge the technological divide and provide farmers with the tools they need to thrive.

4. Building climate resilience for sustainable agriculture: Climate change affects us all, and Ubuntu teaches us that our survival is interconnected.

South Africa is committed to working with G20 nations to secure climate financing, exchange knowledge on climate-smart practices, and protect the most vulnerable farmers from the worsening effects of extreme weather.

A call for global partnership

In conclusion, Minister Steenhuisen thanked Brazil for its leadership in launching the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty and reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to advancing this initiative through the G20’s Food Security Task Force.

“In South Africa, we have come to realise that neither government, nor the private sector, nor donors alone can solve the complex challenges we face,” Minister Steenhuisen said. "It is only through partnerships, through the collective wisdom of our shared humanity, that we can create lasting solutions. This is the spirit of Ubuntu in action."

As the G20 Agriculture Working Group holds its sessions across three provinces in South Africa this year, delegates will have the opportunity to witness the country’s diverse agricultural landscape and engage with local communities.