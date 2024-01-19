Runs in the Family: SA movie nominated for Glaad Media Award

Just two days after picking up a Governors Award at Monday night’s 76th Annual Emmys telecast, Glaad has unveiled the nominees for the 35th annual Glaad Media Awards which includes South Africa’s proudly trans-positive father-son road comedy, Runs in the Family in the Outstanding Film - Streaming or TV category.

Runs in the Family follows the adventures of an Indian dad and his transgender son as they cross South Africa to rescue the son’s mother from a rehabilitation clinic.

‘We’re delighted and honoured to be on this great nomination list’ said father/son director/writer duo Gabe and Ian Gabriel.

Glaad, (the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) is recognised as the largest international LGBTQIA+ media monitoring organisation in the world.

This year’s nominated LGBTQIA+ film and TV hits and artists will be honored at Glaad’s dual 2024 ceremonies on 14 March 2024 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, and on 11 May 2024 in New York City.

Presented since 1990, the Glaad Media Awards honour film, tv, podcasts, news media, and video games for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQIA+ communities and issues.

Glaad notes that a wide range of their 2024 nominees centre trans and non-binary subjects and filmmakers “in timely nuanced, and empowering ways.”

Now streaming globally on Netflix, Runs in the Family is produced by Giant Films in partnership with the NFVF, Indigenous Film Distribution, and Fae Pictures.

The film has been nominated alongside 2024 Awards Season favourites such as Nyad, Rustin, All Of Us Strangers, Monica, Passages, Red White and Royal Blue, and Beyoncé's Renaissance.

Meanwhile renowned queer icons like Billy Porter, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Janelle Monáe, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Reneé Rapp, Troye Sivan and Victoria Monét compete for music artist.