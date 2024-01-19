Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

LevergyPrimedia BroadcastingDash Digital StudioLocation BankOnPoint PRAPO GroupeMediaVERVEKLAHustle Media365 Digitalicandi CQAfriGISClockworkMembrana MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Film & Cinematography Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Runs in the Family: SA movie nominated for Glaad Media Award

    Issued by Giant Films
    19 Jan 2024
    19 Jan 2024
    Just two days after picking up a Governors Award at Monday night’s 76th Annual Emmys telecast, Glaad has unveiled the nominees for the 35th annual Glaad Media Awards which includes South Africa’s proudly trans-positive father-son road comedy, Runs in the Family in the Outstanding Film - Streaming or TV category.
    Runs in the Family: SA movie nominated for Glaad Media Award

    Runs in the Family follows the adventures of an Indian dad and his transgender son as they cross South Africa to rescue the son’s mother from a rehabilitation clinic.

    ‘We’re delighted and honoured to be on this great nomination list’ said father/son director/writer duo Gabe and Ian Gabriel.

    Glaad, (the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) is recognised as the largest international LGBTQIA+ media monitoring organisation in the world.

    This year’s nominated LGBTQIA+ film and TV hits and artists will be honored at Glaad’s dual 2024 ceremonies on 14 March 2024 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, and on 11 May 2024 in New York City.

    Presented since 1990, the Glaad Media Awards honour film, tv, podcasts, news media, and video games for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQIA+ communities and issues.

    Glaad notes that a wide range of their 2024 nominees centre trans and non-binary subjects and filmmakers “in timely nuanced, and empowering ways.”

    Runs in the Family: SA movie nominated for Glaad Media Award

    Now streaming globally on Netflix, Runs in the Family is produced by Giant Films in partnership with the NFVF, Indigenous Film Distribution, and Fae Pictures.

    The film has been nominated alongside 2024 Awards Season favourites such as Nyad, Rustin, All Of Us Strangers, Monica, Passages, Red White and Royal Blue, and Beyoncé's Renaissance.

    Meanwhile renowned queer icons like Billy Porter, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Janelle Monáe, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Reneé Rapp, Troye Sivan and Victoria Monét compete for music artist.

    Read more: NFVF, Giant Films, Indigenous Film Distribution, Ian Gabriel
    NextOptions


    Related

    Howard Audio's double stream on the small screen
    Howard AudioHoward Audio's double stream on the small screen
    Runs in the Family wins Best South African Feature Film at the Durban International Film Festival
    Howard AudioRuns in the Family wins Best South African Feature Film at the Durban International Film Festival
    Source:
    17 talented filmmakers selected for Youth Filmmaker Project
    5 Jul 2023
    Source: ©123rf An inaugural report has found that LGBTQ+ visibility in advertising is insufficient
    World first LGBTQ+ representation in advertising Index launched
    4 Jul 2023
    Studio Immersive opens In South Africa with a PMC system
    Howard AudioStudio Immersive opens In South Africa with a PMC system
    The perks and challenges of Jozi's film industry
    The perks and challenges of Jozi's film industry
     3 Mar 2023
    17th Annual South African Film and Television Awards call for jury members
    17th Annual South African Film and Television Awards call for jury members
    16 Feb 2023
    Source:
    Report: Black women, young people still excluded from meaningful ownership in film and TV
    14 Sep 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz