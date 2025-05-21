Review: Sinners: a haunting, soulful gothic triumph

Ryan Coogler’s Sinnersis that rare, special kind of film: one that speaks its truth with searing clarity, yet allows its narrative to breathe and evolve through an intoxicating blend of atmosphere, rhythm, and undeniable soul.

It defies easy categorisation, soaring far beyond the confines of a conventional vampire film or a mere stylish period piece.

Instead, Coogler crafts a haunting and unexpectedly tender vision, a tapestry where the enduring weight of the Black experience, the lyrical lilt of Irish musical traditions, and the chilling embrace of gothic horror swirl together beautifully, all set against the oppressive, sticky heat of 1930s Mississippi.

This is a film that understands horror is not just about a monster but about the darkness history leaves behind.

Watching Sinners feels like stepping into the smoky, timeless haze of a backwoods juke joint, where music becomes a conduit for memory and unspoken histories.

At its heart is Michael B. Jordan, delivering a mesmerising dual performance as the Moore twins. He navigates their divergent paths with astonishing precision: one brother, burdened by the past, clings to its echoes, while the other, equally scarred, is determined to burn it all down and forge an untainted future.

Jordan makes each twin distinct, their shared pain manifesting in tragically different ways.

The supporting cast hums with raw emotional energy.

Hailee Steinfeld brings fiery resilience, Wunmi Mosaku anchors several pivotal scenes with quiet strength, and newcomer Miles Caton gives a breakout performance full of vulnerability and power.

And when an Irish step dance sequence explodes onto the screen, it does not jar. It feels like a jolt of cultural electricity, bold, defiant and fully earned under Coogler’s confident hand.

But Coogler is not simply staging a stylish genre mash-up. He is undertaking cultural excavation.

Sinners is a potent reminder that the blues, in all its aching beauty, holds space for both profound joy and the weight of generational pain. That emotional duality is mirrored in Ludwig Göransson’s breathtaking score, which blends haunting spirituals with taut, textured soundscapes.

The horror here is not played for cheap thrills. It builds slowly, like a fog creeping in, thick with ancestral grief and unresolved transgressions.

The true terror is not in the shadows or the flash of fangs. It lies in the realisation that the past is never truly past. It lingers. It poisons. And it demands to be reckoned with.

The film’s production design is exceptional.

Period details are rich without ever becoming distracting. The costumes say as much as the dialogue, evoking identity, status and struggle. Every visual choice adds to the feeling that this world is lived in, haunted, and utterly real.

Sinners is rich, strange, and defiantly ambitious cinema. It makes no apology for its scope or intelligence. It demands attention. It settles in your bones. It asks you to sit with its sorrow and beauty, to engage with its complexity, and to return to it again and again.

Coogler has not just made a film; he has crafted a cinematic experience.

Sinners stands as one of the year’s most powerful offerings and a towering example of what happens when genre storytelling is allowed to truly mean something.