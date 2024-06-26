Industries

    Rainbow Chicken lists on JSE

    By Nelson Banya
    26 Jun 2024
    Poultry producer Rainbow Chicken began trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange today, Wednesday, 26 June, following its unbundling from RCL Foods.
    A packet of frozen rainbow chicken portions, a poultry brand under South African food producer RCL Foods is seen at a store in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 3, 2024. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
    A packet of frozen rainbow chicken portions, a poultry brand under South African food producer RCL Foods is seen at a store in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 3, 2024. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

    RCL Foods, whose brands include Selati sugar, Sunbake bread and Yum Yum peanut butter, says it is restructuring its portfolio to deliver sustainable earnings.

    Completion of unbundling, share distribution

    The spinning off of the Rainbow Chicken business will be completed with the distribution of newly listed shares to RCL shareholders on a one-to-one basis. The shares will start trading on 1 July.

    "Stepping out as a stand-alone entity marks a significant milestone for Rainbow, carving out a unique and competitive position in the market," CEO Marthinus Stander said in a statement.

    RCL Foods edges closer to spinning off poultry business
      6 Jun 2024

    Rainbow Chicken was founded in 1960 as a small family-owned business and has grown to become one of South Africa’s largest poultry producers, with R13.4bn ($734.31m)revenue in 2023.

    The company is a fully integrated chicken meat producer, operating 165 farms and several processing plants as well as feed mills.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nelson Banya

    Reporting by Nelson Banya; editing by Jason Neely.

