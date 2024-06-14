Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Northlink CollegeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Travel News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

    Elections 2024

    David Ansara explains that South Africa needs a NO-ALITION.

    David Ansara explains that South Africa needs a NO-ALITION.

    sona.co.za

    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Qatar Airways expands in Africa, lands in Kinshasa

    14 Jun 2024
    14 Jun 2024
    Qatar Airways has opened up a new gateway in Africa, connecting Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo with Europe, the Middle East and Asia. This strategic move by the airline will improve air connectivity across the African continent and will forge stronger economic and business prospects as well as cultural ties.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The new route promises to connect Kinshasa to the world via Qatar Airways’ Doha hub, Hamad International Airport. This brings the total number of African destinations served by the airline to 29.

    Kinshasa, which is the capital of the DRC, is the third largest city in Africa, after Cairo and Lagos. Also serving as the economic hub of the country, Kinshasa presents different opportunities for investment and tourism.

    The bustling city, nestled along the Congo River, is also known for its cultural diversity, lively music scene and pristine nature; attracting both urban explorers and nature enthusiasts.

    Enhanced connectivity across Africa

    Qatar Airways group chief executive officer, Engr Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, says: "At Qatar Airways, we recognise the immense potential in Africa. We are dedicated to enhancing connectivity throughout the continent, enabling seamless access to business and leisure opportunities.

    "We look forward to offering our passengers travelling to and from the DRC convenient travel options through our award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport."

    The four weekly services will also increase capacity to Angola, raising the number of flights to Luanda from one to four. The addition of Kinshasa also complements the airline's over 170 weekly flights across Africa, emphasising Qatar Airways' commitment to enhancing connectivity throughout the continent.

    There has been strong growth in the market with nine (9) new destinations operated by Qatar Airways in Africa since December 2020. Abidjan, Abuja, Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Kano, Luanda, Lusaka, and Port Harcourt are the African cities newly added to the extensive Qatar Airways network, while Cairo and Alexandria were resumed.

    In addition, Qatar Airways schedules in most of the African markets have been optimised in the last 12 months to ensure convenient connectivity to China. It is also the case with Luanda, and now Kinshasa with this new flight that conveniently connects with key markets such as Belgium, France, Portugal and the Middle East.

    Flight schedule to Kinshasa:

    Every Monday and Saturday (all local time):

    • Doha (DOH) to Kinshasa (FIH) – Flight No. QR1491
    Departure from (DOH) 2.45am– Arrival at (FIH) 8.10am

    • Kinshasa (FIH) to Doha (DOH) – Flight No. QR1491 via Luanda (LAD):
    Departure from (FIH) 9.40an – Arrival at (DOH) 10.50pm

    Every Thursday and Friday (all local time):

    • Doha (DOH) to Kinshasa (FIH) - Flight No. QR1489 via Luanda (LAD):
    Departure from (DOH) 9.20am – Arrival at (FIH) 6.25pm

    • Kinshasa (FIH) to Doha (DOH) - Flight No. QR1489
    Departure from (FIH) 7.55pm – Arrival at (DOH) 5.45am+1

    Read more: travel, tourism, Qatar Airways, air travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Visionet launches at Kruger Mpumalanga International following Airport Ads&#x2019; media rights extension
    ProvantageVisionet launches at Kruger Mpumalanga International following Airport Ads’ media rights extension
    5 Jun 2024
    How Air France is leveraging generative AI for next-gen customer service
    How Air France is leveraging generative AI for next-gen customer service
    4 Jun 2024
    Qatar Airways B777 aircraft arrives at the Cape Town International Airport, in Cape Town, South Africa, 28 June 2022. Reuters/Shelley Christians/File Photo
    Qatar Airways to invest in an airline in southern Africa
     15 May 2024
    Africa's Travel Indaba: Minister urges enhanced air connectivity for tourism growth
    Africa's Travel Indaba: Minister urges enhanced air connectivity for tourism growth
    14 May 2024
    Image by Katja Hamilton. Over 41,000 visitors attend the annual Arabian Travel Market in Dubai
    Dubai bounces back: Arabian Travel Market spotlights surging visitor numbers
     8 May 2024
    #AfricaMonth: Emirates - transforming travel and fostering connections in southern Africa
    #AfricaMonth: Emirates - transforming travel and fostering connections in southern Africa
     3 May 2024
    Source: Julian Herzog via
    SAA resumes flights between JHB and Perth
    2 May 2024
    Ampersand's e-mobility powers up conservation efforts in Akagera National Park
    Ampersand's e-mobility powers up conservation efforts in Akagera National Park
    29 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz