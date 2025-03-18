Prof. Linda du Plessis rebukes Dawie Roodt’s university closure comments

South Africa has too many public universities and most of them should be closed. Furthermore, only 10% of the population should pursue a university education, “while there is a big shortage at other skill levels”.

These are some of the comments recently made by economist Dawie Roodt, who also labelled South Africa’s primary education sector as one of the worst in the world, arguing that the quality of state-owned universities has declined and that universities should be more selective when admitting students. He also proposes that South Africans should receive educational vouchers to spend at whichever institution they want.

This begs the question: Do South Africa’s 19 public universities and seven universities of technology still have a significant role to play in the country’s education sector, or does the future – as Roodt argues – increasingly lie in private universities?

According to Prof. Linda du Plessis, vice-principal and deputy vice-chancellor for teaching and learning at the North-West University (NWU), Roodt’s statements fail to consider all the facts. “Roodt’s argument oversimplifies a complex educational and socio-political landscape. South Africa produces high-quality graduates across numerous fields, and his sweeping statements fail to acknowledge the significant strides made in research, teaching, learning, and community engagement. Given a graduate employment rate below 10%, compared to a youth unemployment rate exceeding 40%, a degree remains a sound investment,” she says.

According to her, Roodt’s focus is almost exclusively on the shortcomings of a handful of public universities, without acknowledging the many achievements in various disciplines.

“These include globally recognised researchers and world-class programmes, substantial high-quality, widely cited research output, and critical contributions to public health, science, and national policy. His narrative is one-sided and overlooks the essential fields that underpin the country’s functioning, such as law, accountancy, engineering, nursing, social work, and teaching. Of particular concern is the ongoing underperformance of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector and the persistently low enrolment numbers. He barely addresses this or the fact that TVET students are part of the post-school education system and receive NSFAS funding.

Moreover, public universities are not merely educational institutions; they are engines of social mobility, redress, and transformation. Suggesting that only 10% of the population should attend university disregards the national imperative to expand access to higher education, as set out in the National Development Plan (NDP).”

She also notes that Roodt compares the performance of public and private institutions without providing empirical evidence or comparative data on student outcomes or employment rates.

“Most private universities in South Africa do not engage in significant research, offer limited postgraduate opportunities, and cater to a small segment of the population. They also often lack the research infrastructure necessary for impactful academic work. By contrast, public universities, despite their challenges, have made significant progress in establishing research networks, international collaborations, and strategic partnerships with national funding bodies such as the National Research Foundation (NRF) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). The proposal to introduce vouchers lacks clarity on how they would make a meaningful difference. Students already have the freedom to choose their institution of study.

"Roodt overlooks critical issues such as planning, accommodation, and transport, which are integral to the student experience. The current NSFAS funding model is determined by government policy, not by public universities. One of its greatest benefits has been the promotion of more equitable access to education. Roodt’s argument does not address how a privatised system would avoid exacerbating existing inequalities. It might be more appropriate to explore alternatives, such as converting NSFAS to a partial loan scheme, with repayment linked to academic performance – an idea that could merit further economic analysis.

"The suggestion to 'level the playing field' between public and private universities assumes that they operate under similar mandates and constraints. They do not. Public universities have a constitutional mandate to serve the public good and advance social justice. These are roles that do not align with the profit-driven models typical of private institutions. Ultimately, Roodt’s assertions lack a solid evidentiary foundation. While the public university sector has areas requiring improvement, a blanket call to dismantle it in favour of private alternatives reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of the sector’s role in society and its broader impact,” Prof. Du Plessis concludes.

To return to the question of whether the country’s public universities still have a significant role to play in the country’s education sector, the answer seems to be an unequivocal yes.

Follow the link to the article here: https://news.nwu.ac.za/prof-linda-du-plessis-rebukes-dawie-roodts-university-closure-comments.



