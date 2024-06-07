Pnet Job Market Trends Report – May 2024

Welcome to the latest edition of the Pnet Job Market Trends Report, where you can gain data-driven insights into South African online labour market trends.

The monthly report reviews local hiring activity as well as regional job trends. In each edition we take a look at the jobs and job sectors that have been most in demand over the previous month. We also provide snapshots of specific job sectors, unpacking useful demographic data to guide recruiters in their recruitment planning and to give job seekers a view on what is hot and happening in the local job market.

Every edition includes a special feature unpacking relevant topics of interest. In the latest report, Pnet explores employee tenure in terms of how long different employee types stay in their job roles . Understanding employee tenure is crucial for effective recruitment planning and strategising. It allows companies to implement timely retention processes, such as employee development and training, to extend tenure and enhance workforce stability.

Download the full report here.