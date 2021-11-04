Planning on global expansion? Do not rely on plug-and-play payroll and HR

When businesses expand internationally, they need to be cognisant of what that means at an HR and payroll level, as each country is governed by its own set of payroll regulations, compliance, tax and labour laws. This means that a solution that works in one region may not necessarily work for another.

The ability to customise is key to keeping global operations smooth, compliant and efficient, says Ian McAlister, general manager at CRS. “Despite this, many organisations still choose plug-and-play payroll and HR software in an effort to save on implementation costs, but these solutions can create significant challenges down the line. With fixed features that lack flexibility, they often fail to support the unique needs of a business that’s growing and expanding into diverse markets.”

Compliance challenges

One of the biggest hurdles global businesses face is staying compliant with local regulations. From tax codes to employee benefits, overtime rules to data privacy laws like PoPIA and GDPR, companies need to be agile when it comes to compliance, says McAlister.

“A universal payroll system often fails to account for regional legal differences, leaving businesses vulnerable to compliance failures, audits, fines and legal disputes.

“Customisable payroll and HR software, however, allows businesses to adapt their processes to reflect the latest local laws, ensuring they stay compliant no matter where they operate.”

Operational inefficiencies

Streamlining operations is another key reason why customisation is essential for global payroll, he continues.

“With teams spread across different time zones, using various currencies, languages and payment cycles, companies need adaptable tools. Plug-and-play systems not built for multi-country operations often require manual workarounds or additional tools to handle things like currency conversion and local tax filings.

“A customised solution brings everything together on one platform, allowing global teams to collaborate easily while accommodating regional differences. This reduces administrative headaches and eliminates the need for multiple systems to manage different countries. By automating region-specific tasks, businesses can minimise human error, speed up processes and improve the overall employee experience.”

Payroll errors

Accuracy in payroll management is crucial for both compliance and employee satisfaction. According to McAlister, plug-and-play software that doesn’t accommodate local rules can result in payroll miscalculations.

“This not only hurts the company financially, but can also damage employee trust, leading to lower morale and disengagement.

“Customisable payroll software reduces these risks by tailoring calculations to the unique tax rates and regulations of each country. This ensures accurate payments and gives HR teams access to better data for decision-making. With accurate payroll information, businesses can gain insights into workforce trends, compensation patterns and tax obligations – helping them make informed decisions on budgeting and staffing.”

Limited scalability

While plug-and-play payroll software may work for small businesses or those with simple needs, its limitations become clear as companies grow and their requirements evolve.

This lack of flexibility can hold a business back from scaling efficiently, McAlister points out. “The right solution should adapt to any business structure, handle increasing numbers of employees, and scale across new regulatory environments. Modular, customisable systems allow for the easy setting of specific parameters without the need for additional development, making it easier to integrate new locations or functions.

“Scalable software should also automate payroll processes, reducing processing time and errors, which is essential for maintaining employee trust and ensuring compliance. It should also integrate seamlessly with other critical systems like accounting, time and attendance and ERP platforms to reduce data entry errors and improve overall efficiency.

Equally important are the software’s reporting capabilities, he adds. “Customised reports that provide real-time, actionable insights from payroll and HR data are invaluable for making informed decisions and tracking key metrics, giving businesses a holistic view of their workforce.”

Investing in customisable payroll and HR software equips businesses to manage the complexities of global operations more effectively, ensuring they remain compliant and efficient, McAlister concludes.

“In contrast, a one-size-fits-all solution exposes companies to significant risks, impacting their growth and bottom line. By prioritising customisation, businesses can build a strong foundation for their global operations, making them more agile, resilient and ready for future growth.”