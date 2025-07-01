Education Higher Education
    NWU Main Gallery launches inaugural artist residency

    Issued by North-West University (NWU)
    11 Jul 2025
    11 Jul 2025
    The NWU Main Gallery is pleased to announce its inaugural artist residency in our newly constructed building, featuring the esteemed Dr. Heather Connelly as the leading artist. During this residency, the gallery will serve as a dynamic workspace, allowing the creative process to be visible to passers-by, including those who have contributed to the project. Dr. Connelly will extend an invitation to staff and students at NWU to engage in the project on a voluntary basis. She will facilitate creative and research sessions, as well as discussions within the gallery.
    NWU Main Gallery launches inaugural artist residency
    click to enlarge
    NWU Main Gallery launches inaugural artist residency
    click to enlarge

    NWU Graphic Design, Music, and History of Art departments will take part in workshops designed to foster interdisciplinary and artistic research. This integrative project aims to explore how language and the arts can foster intercultural connections among individuals from diverse linguistic backgrounds, while also promoting collaboration across various academic disciplines.

    The residency will culminate in a multifaceted exhibition and performance on 24 July, 2025, featuring a combination of installation text, visual art, graphic scores, sign language, and sonic performances created collaboratively by Dr. Connelly, staff, and students.

    Dr. Connelly’s residency is hosted by the research entities ViNCO (Visual Narratives and Creative Outputs) and MASARA (Musical Arts in South Africa: Resources and Application), marking the first phase of a long-term collaborative research initiative.

    North-West University (NWU)
    The North-West University (NWU) is one of South Africa's top five universities; that offers superior academic excellence, cutting-edge research and innovation and teaching and learning. It all starts here.
