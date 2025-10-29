Nelson Mandela Bay cruise season to boost economy by R120m

The arrival of the Mein Schiff 4 passenger liner at Transnet National Ports Authority’s (TNPA) Port of Port Elizabeth marks the start of the 2025/26 cruise season, expected to inject around R120m into the local economy and underline the growing significance of cruise tourism in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Source: Transnet NPA

Her timely berthing in the Bay sets the stage for 25 confirmed cruise liner call-ins this season, including nine overnight stays, bringing more than 40,000 passengers to the city.

Milestone for tourism

Nelson Mandela Bay executive mayor, Babalwa Lobishe described the opening as a proud milestone that reinforces the city’s growing status as a preferred global cruise destination.

"Every vessel that docks at our port brings new opportunities for residents and local businesses. The cruise industry contributes millions into our economy each season through visitor spending, local procurement, and job creation, benefiting tour guides, crafters, transport operators, and hospitality workers across the metro," Lobishe said.

"Beyond the economic impact, it strengthens our international profile, promotes our cultural heritage, and supports small businesses in communities that supply local products and experiences. Nelson Mandela Bay is truly open for tourism, trade, and shared prosperity."

This year’s cruise schedule is set to be the longest on record, concluding with the anticipated arrival of Zhao Shang Di Yun on 9 July 2026.

Ports driving sustainable growth

Nelson Mandela Bay Ports Manager, Pamela Yoyo, said the 2025/26 cruise season would further elevate the city as a must-visit destination, driving sustainable tourism growth and reinforcing the port’s economic role.

“Beyond the substantial economic impact, this is a valuable opportunity to showcase the city’s vibrant culture and renowned hospitality to the world. We are committed to creating memorable experiences for our guests and driving sustainable economic growth through strategic partnerships," Yoyo said.

She also assured that TNPA will continue working closely with law enforcement to ensure visitor safety throughout the season.

"TNPA remains dedicated to supporting the city’s tourism initiatives through ongoing investment in port infrastructure, availability of marine resources to service vessels, and collaborative efforts with key stakeholders," Yoyo added.