Ndlovu Youth Choir announce SA Tour dates

From their home base in the Moutse Valley in rural Limpopo to reaching the finals of America's Got Talent (Season 14) the Ndlovu Youth Choir has played sold-out performances in Europe, America, and Africa and appeared on many local and international television and radio shows.

They have collaborated with many artists such as Master KG, P!nk, Sun-El Musician, Kygo and performed for the likes of Trevor Noah, King Charles and Bill Gates.

Soon they will be back on home soil to perform in Johannesburg and then in Cape Town to start their 2025 touring calendar.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir’s SA Tour kicks off at Montecasino’s Teatro on Thursday, 5 September at 8pm followed by a Friday performance also at 8pm and two performances on Saturday 7 September at 3pm and 8pm closing with two shows on Sunday, 8 September at 2pm and 6pm.

Cape Town concerts at the Artscape take place at the beginning of 2025, opening on Thursday, 30 January at 7:30pm with one show on Friday, 31 January at 7:30pm and two shows each on Saturday, 1 February at 3pm at 7:30pm and Sunday, 2 February at 2pm and 6pm.

The Choir’s 2024 repertoire includes many brand-new numbers such as one of the world’s most recognised songs, Bohemian Rhapsody.

A tribute to one of Africa’s greatest sons, Farrokh Bulsara - aka Freddie Mercury. Bohemian Rhapsody filmed in the Serengeti in the country of his birth, Tanzania. �������� @FSSerengeti pic.twitter.com/JTvHPxKqnj — Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) June 12, 2023

“We bring this iconic song to Africa by infusing the original Queen melody with local genres” says conductor, composer and producer, Ralf Schmitt.

The South African medley, with its unique Ndlovu flavour, honours SA music legends Johnny Clegg, Sipho Hotstix, Mango Groove, Mandoza and Kurt Darren.

The Choir will make history when they perform What a Wonderful World, originally made famous by Jazz legend, Louis Armstrong aka as “Satchmo”. Using sign language and low-frequency bass sounds, this much-loved song is especially for members of the deaf community.

“The Ndlovu Youth Choir is a beacon of hope to every South African. Not only do they unite people through song but they are now also performing for people who have hearing impairments. This is ground-breaking in the most wonderful way.” says Tony Feldman of Showtime Management.

Ready with many new songs, the fifteen choristers and live 3-piece band are ready to bring new life to this year’s local tour. The Ndlovu Youth Choir’s local performances will still feature several of the Choir’s famous hits such as Africa, Higher Love and We Will Rise.

Tickets are available at www.showtime.co.za or Ticketmaster.co.za.