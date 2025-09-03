Ndlovu Youth Choir makes history with isiZulu version of Bohemian Rhapsody

Internationally acclaimed Ndlovu Youth Choir has released their powerful new recording of Bohemian Rhapsody.

Originally performed by Queen, this version holds a historic distinction. It is reportedly the first translated recording of the iconic song ever approved by Queen’s surviving members, Brian May and Roger Taylor.

Performed in isiZulu, the Ndlovu Youth Choir’s rendition captures the emotion, drama, and artistry of the original, while infusing it with their signature African harmonies and spirit.

Choir master Ralf Schmitt expressed the collective excitement of the group, “Securing the rights to perform and record Bohemian Rhapsody has been a long and patient journey, with many role players around the world working together to make this dream possible. The Choir is thrilled to share this very special version with audiences everywhere. To have the blessing of Brian May and Roger Taylor is an immense honour, and we cannot wait for the world to hear it.”