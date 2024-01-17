Industries

    Michael Jackson HIStory tribute show takes stage at Joburg Theatre

    17 Jan 2024
    17 Jan 2024
    The Michael Jackson HIStory tribute concert is set to take stage at the iconic Mandela Theatre from 18 January-4 February 2024 for ten performances only. This music tribute and full-scale stage production honours the one and only King of Pop, Michael Jackson.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Celebrate Jackson’s creative genius and unsurpassed talent with riveting live performances evoking his early days as a member of the Jackson 5, his ground-breaking theatrics in the 80’s and his continued domination of pop culture into the 21st century.

    Songs include Thriller, Billie Jean, Smooth Criminal, Bad, Beat It, ABC, Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough, Human Nature, PYT, They Don’t Really Care About Us and many more.

    Since 2012, The Michael Jackson HIStory tribute show has played across USA, UK, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Indonesia, Spain, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa to critical acclaim.

    “An exceptional tribute by and exceptional cast of musicians and dancers …. A show that I recommend to all Michael Jackson fans,” says the Michael Jackson World Network while Broadway World stated the show “… left a wave of astonishment across the packed opening night audience.”

    “Michael Jackson was the king of showmanship who created amazing sensory experiences, and that’s what will be recreated on stage.” says Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema, chief executive officer at Joburg City Theatres.

    “We encourage Michael Jackson fans and theatre-lovers to celebrate the start of the new year at Joburg Theatre with a night of nostalgia, dance and incredible music.”

    Triple-threat SA performer Garth Field takes on the electrifying role as Michael Jackson and includes a live band, choreographed dancers, authentic costumes, state-of-the-art sound and theatrical lighting, vision and effects.

    Book now at www.joburgtheatre.com

    Read more: Michael Jackson, Michael Jackson Tribute Show, Joburg Theatre
