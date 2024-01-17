MusicExchange: SA performer Garth Field takes on Michael Jackson HIStory tribute show

Garth Field embodies the essence and artistry of Michael Jackson, astounding audiences with his masterful performances, flawlessly recreating the iconic dance moves, vocal stylings, and stage presence of the legendary pop icon.

Image supplied

He has years of invaluable experience, honing his craft and perfecting his understanding of Michael Jackson's iconic style.

With a deep-rooted passion for dance, singing, acting, and musical theatre, together with his extensive training, exceptional talent, and multifaceted skills as a dancer, singer, actor, and choreographer, Field continues to captivate audiences at every performance.

I caught up with Garth Field ahead of the shows

What is your purpose?

My purpose is to inspire others through storytelling.

What does music mean to you?

Music means 'healing' and 'escaping' from the everyday norms of life and getting to express myself.

What is your music about?

Bringing the memory of Michael Jackson to life.

Retirement will happen...

Once I have ticked all my boxes as a triple-threat artist.

Who would you love to co-write with?

David Kramer.

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

I study the greatest performers of our time.

The most enjoyable aspect of your work

To create and see how applying discipline and commitment unfolds and seeing the end result on stage.

Image supplied

The song you must do during every show.

Dangerous by Michael Jackson.

Any funny moments on stage?

There are many during the interaction and development stages as the cast begins to develop their particular character.

Who is your hero?

Michael Jackson.

Who is your style icon?

Usher

Which living person do you admire and why?

My Father. He has the best advice.

It's your round, what you drinking

Whisky on the rocks.

What's your dream gig to do?

To take the Michael Jackson HIStory show to a stadium. Dream big

What makes you stand out?

I'm a triple threat. I sing, dance, and create.

Nicknames?

Gatta.

If being a musician was not a thing, what would you do?

Acting and dancing.

Five words to describe you?

Respectable, honest, caring, hungry and talented.

Greatest movie ever made?

Gladiator

What book are you reading?

Outliers by Malcolm Gladwell.

What song changed your life?

This Place Hotel by The Jacksons

What's at the top of your bucket list?

Owning a car, house, and travelling.

Your greatest achievement?

Making my parents proud.

Image supplied

What do you complain about the most?

When people are messy and don't clean up.

What’s your biggest fear?

Heights and being trapped.

Happiness is...

Feeling loved.

What's the best life lesson you've learned?

Time is not promised.

What’s been your favourite journey so far?

The journey to this moment in my life

Any wishes and dreams?

I want to be successful in the performing industry and be better every day.