MusicExchange: SA performer Garth Field takes on Michael Jackson HIStory tribute show

He has years of invaluable experience, honing his craft and perfecting his understanding of Michael Jackson's iconic style.
With a deep-rooted passion for dance, singing, acting, and musical theatre, together with his extensive training, exceptional talent, and multifaceted skills as a dancer, singer, actor, and choreographer, Field continues to captivate audiences at every performance.
I caught up with Garth Field ahead of the shows
My purpose is to inspire others through storytelling.
Music means 'healing' and 'escaping' from the everyday norms of life and getting to express myself.
Bringing the memory of Michael Jackson to life.
Once I have ticked all my boxes as a triple-threat artist.
David Kramer.
I study the greatest performers of our time.
To create and see how applying discipline and commitment unfolds and seeing the end result on stage.
Dangerous by Michael Jackson.
There are many during the interaction and development stages as the cast begins to develop their particular character.
Michael Jackson.
Usher
My Father. He has the best advice.
Whisky on the rocks.
To take the Michael Jackson HIStory show to a stadium. Dream big
I'm a triple threat. I sing, dance, and create.
Gatta.
Acting and dancing.
Respectable, honest, caring, hungry and talented.
Gladiator
Outliers by Malcolm Gladwell.
This Place Hotel by The Jacksons
Owning a car, house, and travelling.
Making my parents proud.
When people are messy and don't clean up.
Heights and being trapped.
Feeling loved.
Time is not promised.
The journey to this moment in my life
I want to be successful in the performing industry and be better every day.