Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

KantarIMC ConferencePublicis Groupe AfricaEverlyticYFM 99.2Spark MediaRogerwilcoAfriGISThe CitizenThe Walt Disney Company AfricaOgilvy South AfricaBrand InfluenceNew MediaOFM RadioPrimedia BroadcastingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

State of the Nation Live Breakfast

State of the Nation Live Breakfast

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Levergy and Telkom lead South Africa at the Warc Awards

    Issued by Levergy
    15 May 2024
    15 May 2024
    Levergy, the passions agency, has been announced as a finalist at the Warc Awards for Effectiveness in association with the Cannes Lions. The agency is the only South African representative on the shortlist and was recognised alongside client Telkom in the ‘Partnerships and Sponsorships’ category for their 2023 Netball World Cup campaign, Stand Tall.
    Levergy and Telkom lead South Africa at the Warc Awards

    Rob Garden, managing partner at Levergy, commented: "At Levergy we strive to create genuine brand connections by tapping into people’s passions, creating meaningful impact for our clients as a result. To be recognised as the only South African agency on a major global stage for marketing and strategic effectiveness is a wonderful testament to this.”

    Stand Tall was created to use the sport of netball to inspire young South Africans to ‘live their monate.’ It became the lead execution for the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town and Telkom’s main brand campaign for the period, receiving record returns for a women’s sports sponsorship.

    The Warc Awards honour the best marketing campaigns from across the globe that deliver strategic brilliance and effective impact to drive commercial success.

    John Bizzell, awards lead, Warc, says, “Winning a Warc award isn’t easy, so all shortlisted entrants should be hugely proud of their work getting to this stage.”

    The winners of the bronze, silver, and gold awards across all five regions will be revealed on 22 May 2024.

    All Gold winners will automatically progress to compete at a global level where a super-jury made up of all the regional jury chairs will award the coveted Warc Grands Prix, the ultimate recognition for marketing success.

    “I am really proud of our team of passion experts at Levergy and immensely thankful to our partners at Telkom for collectively bringing this inspiring piece of work to life,” added Garden.

    Read more: Telkom, Levergy, Rob Garden, Warc Awards, John Bizzell
    NextOptions
    Levergy
    Levergy is a leading sport and entertainment communications agency based in Johannesburg.

    Related

    Image supplied. Levergy, South Africa, Creative Edge, Kenya and VML, Tunisia are among the shortlisted agencies in the Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2024, in association with the Cannes Lions
    3 African agencies on Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2024 shortlist
    1 day
    Building better CSI: Trialogue Business in Society Conference promotes collaborative solutions
    TrialogueBuilding better CSI: Trialogue Business in Society Conference promotes collaborative solutions
    30 Apr 2024
    Levergy and ICC recognised among Africa&#x2019;s best
    LevergyLevergy and ICC recognised among Africa’s best
    12 Apr 2024
    Source: © Local agency M&C Saatchi Abel has acquired all the shares in the local agency from the Plc. Mike Abel will remain on the global executive leadership team with his core worldwide responsibilities including the marketing portfolio and other key priority projects
    M&C Saatchi Abel returns home with £5.6m share buy-out by local leadership
    11 Apr 2024
    How can companies invest in whole school development?
    TrialogueHow can companies invest in whole school development?
    8 Apr 2024
    The power of passions displayed at the Marketing Achievement Awards
    LevergyThe power of passions displayed at the Marketing Achievement Awards
    4 Apr 2024
    Source:
    EC health department to start new financial year with R4.8bn in unpaid bills
     28 Mar 2024
    A tough day at the office for internet users in South Africa
    Mzansi in the dark: Microsoft acknowledges EMEA outage, but reports suggest wider issues [updated]
     14 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz