Levergy and Telkom lead South Africa at the Warc Awards

Levergy, the passions agency, has been announced as a finalist at the Warc Awards for Effectiveness in association with the Cannes Lions. The agency is the only South African representative on the shortlist and was recognised alongside client Telkom in the ‘Partnerships and Sponsorships’ category for their 2023 Netball World Cup campaign, Stand Tall.

Rob Garden, managing partner at Levergy, commented: "At Levergy we strive to create genuine brand connections by tapping into people’s passions, creating meaningful impact for our clients as a result. To be recognised as the only South African agency on a major global stage for marketing and strategic effectiveness is a wonderful testament to this.”

Stand Tall was created to use the sport of netball to inspire young South Africans to ‘live their monate.’ It became the lead execution for the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town and Telkom’s main brand campaign for the period, receiving record returns for a women’s sports sponsorship.

The Warc Awards honour the best marketing campaigns from across the globe that deliver strategic brilliance and effective impact to drive commercial success.

John Bizzell, awards lead, Warc, says, “Winning a Warc award isn’t easy, so all shortlisted entrants should be hugely proud of their work getting to this stage.”

The winners of the bronze, silver, and gold awards across all five regions will be revealed on 22 May 2024.

All Gold winners will automatically progress to compete at a global level where a super-jury made up of all the regional jury chairs will award the coveted Warc Grands Prix, the ultimate recognition for marketing success.

“I am really proud of our team of passion experts at Levergy and immensely thankful to our partners at Telkom for collectively bringing this inspiring piece of work to life,” added Garden.