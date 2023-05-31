Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Publicis Groupe AfricaEverlyticYFM 99.2Spark MediaRogerwilcoAfriGISThe CitizenThe Walt Disney Company AfricaOgilvy South AfricaBrand InfluenceNew MediaOFM RadioPrimedia BroadcastingTDMCOLC Through The Line CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

State of the Nation Live Breakfast

State of the Nation Live Breakfast

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    5 international speakers on world-class marketing conference agenda

    Issued by IMC Conference
    15 May 2024
    15 May 2024
    In keeping with its own theme of “Challenge yourself”, Africa’s biggest marketing conference, the Nedbank IMC Conference, has delivered an agenda that confirms its reputation as the continent’s most innovative marketing gathering.
    5 international speakers on world-class marketing conference agenda

    With well over 2000 delegates, the conference has more CMO’s, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa. Taking place in-person (Johannesburg) and virtually on 19 September 2024, the in-person venue is expected to be sold out by August.

    “When we launched the event, we committed to a ‘no death by powerpoint or sales pitch format’” says IMC CEO Dale Hefer. The one day, one stream agenda has over 25 top speakers delivering hard-hitting presentations in the short format presentation the conference has become known for. “This agenda is relevant to anyone in the business of communication, irrespective of designation or discipline’.

    In-person international speakers include Matthew Bull (founder, SoloUnion); Scott Thwaites (Ffunder, EDC squared); Steve Babaeko (CEO / chief creative officer of X3M Ideas) and Frank van den Driest (founder, Institute for Real Growth). Global icon Faith Popcorn will be presenting virtually from New York.

    The international speakers are joined by twenty top local marketing leaders for one busy day of insights across key topics ranging from AI to Gen Z.

    There are only 300 of 800 in-person tickets still available, so book your in-person (or virtual) ticket and be one of more than 2,000 delegates from over 15 countries attending this world-class conference.

    View the full agenda here: https://imcconference.com/agenda/

    Read more: Matthew Bull, marketing conference, IMC Conference, Frank van den Driest, Faith Popcorn, Nedbank IMC Conference, Scott Thwaites, Steve Babaeko
    NextOptions
    IMC Conference
    The Nedbank IMC has become Africa's premier integrated marketing conference. Any marketing person irrespective of role, level or discipline needs to attend this conference.

    Related

    Global creative leader Matthew Bull to present an in-person keynote at Nedbank IMC
    IMC ConferenceGlobal creative leader Matthew Bull to present an in-person keynote at Nedbank IMC
    11 Apr 2024
    Helping marketers drive more humanised growth at the Nedbank IMC 2024
    IMC ConferenceHelping marketers drive more humanised growth at the Nedbank IMC 2024
    22 Mar 2024
    Scott Thwaites is the founder of EDC Squared. Source: Supplied.
    #Newsmaker: Former TikTok senior leader Scott Thwaites launches EDC squared
     14 Nov 2023
    Image supplied. Irene Gregory, CEO at the IMM. This year’s IMM South Africa conference will be held under the theme Global Thoughts, Local Leaders
    IMM SA 2023 conference focuses on new technologies
    30 Aug 2023
    The battle of the boardroom at the Nedbank IMC Conference
    IMC ConferenceThe battle of the boardroom at the Nedbank IMC Conference
    11 Aug 2023
    Marketers, #DoMore celebrating and collaborating on Biz
    Bizcommunity.comMarketers, #DoMore celebrating and collaborating on Biz
    19 Jul 2023
    IMC teams with global CMO Council to further marketing prowess and performance in Africa
    IMC ConferenceIMC teams with global CMO Council to further marketing prowess and performance in Africa
    6 Jun 2023
    The future of reputation at Nedbank IMC
    IMC ConferenceThe future of reputation at Nedbank IMC
    31 May 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz