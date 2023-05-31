5 international speakers on world-class marketing conference agenda

In keeping with its own theme of “Challenge yourself”, Africa’s biggest marketing conference, the Nedbank IMC Conference, has delivered an agenda that confirms its reputation as the continent’s most innovative marketing gathering.

With well over 2000 delegates, the conference has more CMO’s, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa. Taking place in-person (Johannesburg) and virtually on 19 September 2024, the in-person venue is expected to be sold out by August.

“When we launched the event, we committed to a ‘no death by powerpoint or sales pitch format’” says IMC CEO Dale Hefer. The one day, one stream agenda has over 25 top speakers delivering hard-hitting presentations in the short format presentation the conference has become known for. “This agenda is relevant to anyone in the business of communication, irrespective of designation or discipline’.

In-person international speakers include Matthew Bull (founder, SoloUnion); Scott Thwaites (Ffunder, EDC squared); Steve Babaeko (CEO / chief creative officer of X3M Ideas) and Frank van den Driest (founder, Institute for Real Growth). Global icon Faith Popcorn will be presenting virtually from New York.

The international speakers are joined by twenty top local marketing leaders for one busy day of insights across key topics ranging from AI to Gen Z.

There are only 300 of 800 in-person tickets still available, so book your in-person (or virtual) ticket and be one of more than 2,000 delegates from over 15 countries attending this world-class conference.

View the full agenda here: https://imcconference.com/agenda/